Calen Bullock could have a breakout season in 2024 with Texans

Houston Texans third-round safety Calen Bullock signed a four-year, $5.856 million contract that includes a $1.079 million signing bonus. It’s the next step in the NFL journey for the USC product.

The former Trojan was selected 78th in this spring’s NFL draft. The Texans traded up to the Philadelphia Eagles’ original spot in exchange for the 86th and 123rd overall selections.

Bullock, a native of Pasadena (California), had two interceptions last season and returned one for a touchdowns along with 61 tackles and seven pass breakups.

As a sophomore, he was a Second-Team All-Pac-12 selection who intercepted five passes and returned one for a score. He started every game and had 48 tackles and five pass breakups.

Bullock’s versatility at defensive back will help him see tons of action on the field for a loaded Houston defense. The Texans will be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February of 2025.

Bullock has started games not only at both safety positions; he has started at nickel and cornerback too.

ESPN believes in Bullock, naming him a top-30 selection in the 2024 NFL draft at No. 29. Bullock was the only Texans player selected among the top 100 players drafted over the three-day event.

Bullock was my top-ranked safety. He’s not a big striker or hitter, but his ball skills (nine interceptions since 2021) and range are beautiful from a deep safety alignment. And his addition will allow Jimmie Ward to thrive in the slot for Houston. – ESPN’s Matt Miller

