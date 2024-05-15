Caledonia's Noah King honored as member of Upper Iowa men's basketball team

May 15—Caledonia's Noah King earned several postseason awards as a member of the Upper Iowa University men's basketball team during the 2023-24 season.

King was honored by Upper Iowa as he was named the Male Newcomer of the Year for the Peacocks. King was in his first year at Upper Iowa after playing junior college basketball at Kirkwood Community College.

The 6-foot-2 King, who is a guard, was just a sophomore at Division II Upper Iowa despite spending three seasons at Kirkwood. He missed one season due to a foot injury. Last year he was an All-American at the Division II junior college.

King started all 32 games at Upper Iowa this past season and he helped the squad finish 22-10. He was second on the team in scoring (17.4 points per game) and assists (2.3 per game). He also pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot 46.6% percent from the field, 80.4% at the line and scored in double figures in 30 of the 32 games and had a season-high of 27 points.

For his stellar play, King was named First Team All-Conference in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

He also excels in the classroom as he was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team. He is majoring in education.

Lake City's Ryan Heise is also a member of the Upper Iowa men's basketball team. Heise is a 6-foot-9 freshman forward who was a redshirt for the Peacocks during the 2023-24 season.

— — —

Eli King, Noah's younger brother, was a reserve guard for the Division I University of North Dakota men's basketball team. Eli is a 6-4 sophomore guard who was in his first year at North Dakota after playing at Iowa State University as a freshman.

King appeared in all 32 games for North Dakota, which included starting the first 12 games of the season.

He made a huge impact on defense as he averaged 1.6 steals per game and was named to the Summit League All-Defensive Team. He tied a single-game North Dakota record with six steals in one game and averaged 1.8 per contest in league play.

King averaged 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He averaged 24.1 minutes per contest, had a high game of 18 points, shot 42.2% from the floor and helped North Dakota finish with a 18-14 record, 10-6 in the Summit League.

— — —

Twin brothers Gabe and Mason Madsen were in Winona late last week and they spoke to students at Winona High School.

The Madsens are 2020 Mayo High School grads who currently play Division I college basketball. The pair started their college careers together at the University of Cincinnati. Gabe left early in his freshman year and Masen departed after two years with the Bearcats.

Gabe, a 6-6 guard, has since been at the University of Utah while Mason, a 6-5 guard, played at Boston College the past two seasons.

The brothers both have one season of eligibility remaining. Mason recently transferred to Utah so the pair can play their final season together during the 2024-25 school year.

Part of their talk in Winona focused on prioritizing mental health. Their father, Luke Madsen, was their coach in high school. Luke is now the principal at Winona High School.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .