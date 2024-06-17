How Caledonia's Ethan Stendel became a University of Minnesota commit

Jun. 17—CALEDONIA — This was going to happen. There was no way that Caledonia's Ethan Stendel was not going to be a college football player.

His father, Freddie Stendel, could see it from the time that Ethan — the second of he and wife Shelley's four kids — was 8 years old. Ethan's athleticism leaped out, already with a rare ability to run and jump and a gravitation to every sport, making all of them look easy.

But it was more than that. It was his unquenchable desire shown toward one sport in particular — football.

"Ethan had a dream to play college football since the third grade," Freddie said. "That's all he talked about. He'd carry a football around 24/7. He'd say, 'Someday, I'm going to play in the NFL.' I told him he'd have to play in college first."

Ethan took that advice to heart.

College football then became his 24/7 focus.

And now, here it is. On Wednesday, June 5, it became official. Ethan Stendel is going to play college football. And not just anywhere. He's going to play in the Big Ten Conference, with none other than his home-state University of Minnesota Gophers.

The Gophers — who began showing interest in Stendel in March — made their official offer to him that Wednesday. It came after watching him work out along with a pack of other high school prospects at one of their annual invitation-only Summer Splash events.

A quarterback with Caledonia, Minnesota wants him to shift to linebacker with them. Stendel has no problem with that. His answer of "yes" to Gophers head coach PJ Fleck and that scholarship offer was immediate.

June 5, 2024, now goes down as the happiest day of the 17-year-old's life. That 24/7 approach, it worked. So did being a still-growing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, with long arms and broad shoulders, an ability to smoothly bend his body, and able to cover 40 yards in a swift 4.7 seconds.

"Ethan has good speed and he's going to get faster," said Caledonia football coach Carl Fruechte. "I personally can't wait to see how fast he gets. He can run really well now. But when he gets started in those college football workout days, it's going to be special."

Stendel had been weighing a couple of other lower-level Division I offers that came before Minnesota's, from the University of North Dakota and the University of Northern Iowa. UND is where former Caledonia football great receiver and then Minnesota standout Isaac Fruechte (Carl's son) is now the offensive coordinator. But before saying yes to them, he wanted to get to Minnesota's Summer Splash event and determine the Gophers' interest.

And now, here it was. Minnesota was really interested. PJ Fleck was offering.

This was easy. Stendel had hit his personal jackpot.

"I didn't debate that Gophers offer," Stendel said. "(Minnesota first-year defensive coordinator Corey) Hetherman showed a lot of trust in me. And I'd grown up a Gophers fan."

Hetherman has come to Minnesota from Rutgers, a replacement for the departed Joe Rossi, who left in December for Michigan State. Hetherman was the first to contact Stendel, back in March.

The former Division III player, who has worked his way up the coaching ranks from the University of Maine, to James Madison University, to Rutgers, to Minnesota — made a strong early impression on Stendel that has never waned.

Hetherman made an arrangement to come down to Caledonia to watch Stendel work out in April. It was Caledonia football coach Fruechte, who has played a major role in paving the way during Stendel's recruitment, including driving him to a number of his recruiting visits around the country, who ran Stendel through a series of drills. Hetherman was there to watch and determine his interest.

Hetherman liked what he saw. A relationship was built between Stendel and the coach. It's one that continues and never let up until the Caledonia incoming senior said yes to that June 5 offer. And it's one that Stendel is looking forward to seeing grow even more between now and the next four or five years, or for however long Stendel is a Gopher.

Hetherman, known for his aggressive defensive schemes and for being a strong teacher, was much more than that for Stendel.

Above all, he was relatable. He'd risen in the football ranks from the ground up. Stendel likes that very much. In that way he reminds him of coach Fruechte, one of Minnesota's most winning prep coaches of all time. Fruechte wants everything earned, nothing given. He wants his players to work and work, to build themselves into something. And he's continually there to supervise and encourage it.

Stendel sees the same thing in Hetherman's approach and life story.

"Coach Hetherman started contacting me (by phone) ever since he saw me work out that day," Stendel said. "He'd ask me things like how is my family doing. Things just to get to know me. My impression right away with him was that he was a very smart guy and a very nice guy. I liked him a lot. The biggest thing was that he was very relatable. He went and played Division III football, then battled all the way up to now coaching the Gophers. He understands defenses so well and he knows how to teach linebackers."

Stendel's process to ultimately becoming a Gopher has been a long one. It started with him lugging that football 24/7 as a little guy, to continually working out with his Caledonia teammates, to driving thousands and thousands of miles with his father and/or a variety of Caledonia coaches, to get his football name out there.

In the last year, he has been on visits to the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, South Dakota State University, the University of Northern Iowa, the University of Wisconsin, as well as shown his skills at football showcases in Florida and Texas.

It's been mostly good, including for his father.

"The high point was the confidence that was built when coaches would then say he'd be getting phone calls from them down the road," Freddie said. "That was a big confidence booster. It makes you want to drive (in workouts) a little faster."

The confidence was also built when those first two offers came in, from the University of North Dakota and the University of Northern Iowa.

And now, it's higher than ever. He's not just going to play college football, Caledonia's three-sport star (football, basketball, track and field) is going to do it at the Division I level, at his preferred school, home state University of Minnesota.

The Gophers believe in him.

"They see a really bright future for him," Carl Fruechte said. "They really like him as a linebacker, comparing him to (current Gophers star) Cody Lindenberg. It's his size, ability to bend and how he moves."