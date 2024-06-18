Caledonia’s Olsen makes USA rugby team for Paris Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Caledonia High School graduate is headed to the Paris Olympics.

Alena Olsen has made the roster for the rugby sevens team, USA Rugby announced Tuesday. She will play scrumhalf in her first Olympic Games. Olsen graduated from Caledonia in 2014 and the University of Michigan in 2018.

An undated courtesy image shows women’s rugby player Alena Olsen. (Courtesy Evan Denworth)

An undated courtesy image shows women’s rugby player Alena Olsen. (Courtesy Taylor Dean)

Team captains include Lauren Doyle in her third Olympics and Naya Tapper in her second.

It has been 100 years since the U.S. won gold in rugby, and the USA has never medaled in women’s rugby sevens. Team USA finished fifth and sixth in the last two Summer Olympics.

“As we approach the final stages of preparation, our focus is on refining every aspect of our game,” head coach Emilie Bydwell said. “We are particularly emphasizing mental flexibility and resilience, knowing these qualities will be critical in Paris. Our goal is not just to compete, but to move the jersey forward, leaving a legacy for those to follow and to deliver a performance that inspires American fans.”

The Games run July 26 to Aug. 11. Rugby will be played July 28 through July 30.

