Caleb Wooden making most of early opportunities

Every spring practice there are players who step up and outperform people’s expectations for them. One of those players this year is true freshman safety Caleb Wooden.

He may be the younger brother of star defensive lineman Colby Wooden but he is well on his way to making a name for himself. The younger Wooden has only been on campus a short amount of time but is already showing his playmaking ability.

When Bryan Harsin was asked about a recent interception by Wooden he had to clarify which one.

“Are you talking about today?” Harsin asked. “He had another one the other day. Somehow, somehow, he got a screenshot of it and I’m not sure if he cropped his toe off the white line or whatever but it was good, so he got the Snickers for that.

“He’s around the ball and when he gets a chance to get his hands on it, he comes down with it quite a bit. He continues to be around the ball. Young player, learning, he’s just getting the basics of the defense right now but he does go out there and work hard. Very much like his brother, those guys work. He has fun out there, I think he’s got some confidence that when the ball is in the air, he’s going to be able to come down with it.”

In addition to his interceptions, he also returned a fumble for a touchdown earlier in spring practice. It’s not just his play that has impressed his coaches, but also his energy and how he carries himself.

“Man, with him, I think it starts with energy,” new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “He’s got a good vibe about him. You get around him, I think that’s something to be said, obviously, with how he was raised and things like that. We talk to our guys that, ultimately, you’re judged and remembered by how you made people feel. When that guy’s in the room, there’s more energy, that’s the bottom line.”

Wooden has taken advantage of Auburn’s lack of depth at safety and will look to continue to show that he deserves playing time as a freshman during the rest of spring practice. Auburn’s spring will end with the A-Day game in Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 9.