Will Caleb Williams win Heisman vs Notre Dame the way Carson Palmer did in 2002?

It’s a huge day for USC football, and a huge day for the Heisman Trophy race. The Trojans host Notre Dame in a high-stakes game, and Caleb Williams is going up against Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in the battle for the Heisman Trophy. There’s so much on the line in this game, which is exactly how USC fans want it and how Trojan alumni expect things to be.

It will not escape anyone’s attention that 20 years ago, USC won a Heisman Trophy due to a briliant performance against Notre Dame in Los Angeles in prime time. USC hosted Notre Dame in a prime-time game on Thanksgiving weekend in late November with the eyes of the nation focused on the Coliseum. Carson Palmer delivered the goods versus the Fighting Irish, and the rest — as they say — was history.

The gang at The Voice of College Football talked about Caleb Williams’ Heisman prospects. Be sure to watch the USC postgame show at The Voice of College Football after the Trojans face Notre Dame.

