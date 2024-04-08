The Caleb Williams to Washington dream can end now

When it became apparent the Washington Commanders weren’t very good last season, most fans rooted for them to lose, understanding the losses were more important than the wins in a lost season. That was the correct strategy.

Ultimately, Washington lost its final eight games to finish with a 4-13 record. That futility earned the Commanders the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. It all came at the perfect time for Washington in a quarterback-rich draft and a completely new regime.

Out is Ron Rivera. In are new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Since the end of the regular season, Washington allowed numerous free agents to walk, released others, and signed over 20 outside free agents.

A new era indeed.

Now, we look ahead to the NFL draft. In less than three weeks, the Commanders and Peters have an opportunity to change the franchise’s fortunes for the foreseeable future. Washington has nine picks in the NFL draft, including six in the top 100, beginning with the second overall pick.

It’s almost a guarantee that it will be a quarterback. We do know it will not be Caleb Williams. The Bears are almost guaranteed to select Williams No. 1 overall. After Williams officially visited Chicago last week, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported it would be the only top-30 visit for Williams.

If Williams believed he was going anywhere else, do you believe he would refuse visits with other teams? That includes his hometown Commanders. Many fans have been hoping and dreaming that Williams would tell Chicago he wasn’t interested, forcing its hand, much like Eli and Archie Manning did to the Chargers in 2004. Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, who always loves a good hot take he can’t often defend, even suggested that Williams tells the Bears he doesn’t want to go there.

That’s not happening.

Williams making it clear he’s not taking any more visits means he’s going No. 1 to the Bears. There are no more hypothetical trade scenarios for Washington moving up one spot. The Bears could just turn in their draft card now, and the NFL can put the Commanders on the clock at No. 2 overall on April 25.

