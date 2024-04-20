Caleb Williams wants to surpass Tom Brady with the Bears

We’re just days away from Caleb Williams officially joining the Chicago Bears when the 2024 NFL draft kicks off Thursday in Detroit.

Williams isn’t even on the team yet, but he’s got high aspirations that include surpassing the GOAT himself, Tom Brady.

During an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” Williams shared a look at his phone screen background that includes motivational quotes and goals. The first? Be the first pick in the NFL draft (which is all but official at this point). the second? Win eight Super Bowls.

Why eight? Well, Brady holds the record with seven, and Williams has made it clear he’s aiming to leave a lasting impression on the game.

Caleb Williams expects a minimum eight-peat, my friends. pic.twitter.com/nptLagMGzg — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) April 19, 2024

Williams talking championships is certainly music to Bears fans’ ears. But eight Super Bowls does seem like a lofty goal. At this point, fans would love just one considering Chicago last won a Super Bowl nearly 40 years ago. But it certainly shows that Williams won’t be satisifed with just some success; he’s going all out.

There are high expectations for Williams, who’s been hailed by some as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. While the Bears are infamously known for their quarterback woes, Williams certainly appears poised to break that curse.

It’s not only a talent thing, it’s also a situational thing. General manager Ryan Poles has done a great job building an ideal environment for an incoming quarterback — the best perhaps for a No. 1 rookie quarterback ever.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire