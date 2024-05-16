Caleb Williams vs Kyler Murray in NFL Week 9 is a Lincoln Riley special

USC football fans appreciate how good Caleb Williams is as a quarterback. They also recognize how good Lincoln Riley is as a developer of quarterbacks. Those two realities converge in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. Caleb Williams will face Kyler Murray in a battle of Lincoln Riley-coached NFL signal-callers when the Chicago Bears visit the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 3 in Glendale.

Caleb Williams and Kyler Murray both won Heisman Trophies under Lincoln Riley. They both were No. 1 NFL draft picks. Baker Mayfield is the other Lincoln Riley-coached quarterback to win the Heisman and be a No. 1 pick. Jalen Hurts was a Heisman runner-up. You can bet that Lincoln Riley — who will coach USC against Washington on Nov. 2 — will fly home to Los Angeles and then set aside his Sunday afternoon on Nov. 3 to watch this game on television. We will be watching, too. Where will the Bears and Cardinals be in the standings when this Week 9 game arrives?

One other added note about this game: Caleb Williams faces Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 8 on Oct. 27. That means he will face Heisman-winning quarterbacks in consecutive weeks this coming season.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire