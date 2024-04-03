Caleb Williams visits Bears, in what is "likely" his only team visit

With 22 days to go until the draft, it's looking more likely that the Bears will be taking quarterback Caleb Williams — and that he'll willingly play for them.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Williams made his official visit to the Bears on Wednesday. Rapoport says that it will "likely" be Williams's only visit.

This implies that Williams apparently won't be trying to avoid the Bears and play elsewhere. Despite the fact that the Bears have a defensive head coach and an offensive coordinator who would parlay Williams's success into a head-coaching job. Forcing Williams to get accustomed to a new offensive coordinator. And, possibly, so on and so on and so on as Williams thrives and offensive coordinators say, "See ya!"

Williams is in a tough spot. Even if he'd rather play for another team, how can he pull it off without becoming a pariah? Media and fans would clobber him if he dared to say he'd rather play for another team. If he plays for the Bears, he'll need to hope it works out better for him than it did for their first-round pick from 2021, who was traded to the Steelers last month for a future sixth-round pick.

Unless he makes another visit, or unless he has a private workout with a team other than the Bears, it's looking like it will indeed be the Bears on April 25.