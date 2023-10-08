Caleb Williams, USC survive Arizona in triple overtime

Caleb Williams saved USC with his legs in triple overtime on Saturday night — Sunday morning depending on your time zone — at the LA Coliseum.

USC employed a tricky formation and the reigning Heisman winner rolled right, somehow eluded an Arizona defender, stayed in bounds, and stretched the ball over the goal line on a 2-point conversion attempt.

Arizona tried a running play but it was thwarted in the backfield by Mason Cobb, a defensive player who wears No. 13, the same digits as the Heisman winner on offense.

The final was USC 43, Arizona 41.

In the third overtime of a college football game, it comes down to 2-point conversion attempts.

Former Dallas Cowboy star Dez Bryant was awake and impressed by Caleb Williams’ gritty run.

CALEB WILLIAMS! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 8, 2023

The first overtime saw Williams run the ball in from 18 yards on a third-down play.

Arizona needed one play to find the end zone as Noah Fifita connected with Jacob Cowing for a 25-yard touchdown play.

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch opted to kick the PAT rather than go for a 2-point conversion that could have won the game.

The teams traded touchdowns in the second overtime with Fifta and Cowing connecting again.

USC, which trailed at one point 17-0, overcame a first-and-20 following a holding penalty as Williams hit Mario Williams for 23 yards before Austin Jones scored on an 11-yard run.

Both teams failed on their 2-point conversion attempts/

USC had botched a chance to win the game in regulation on the final drive.

Williams threw a pass toward Brenden Rice, who wasn’t expecting it.

Fortunately for the Trojans, the ball flew out of bounds.

On the next play, Willams fumbled the football as he attempted to pull it away from MarShawn Lloyd on a running play.

Time ticked away before Lincoln Riley called USC’s final timeout with 4 seconds left.

The 25-yard field-goal attempt by Dennis Lynch never had a chance after a high snap and the Pac-12 schools were off to OT.

OH MYY pic.twitter.com/OOk9vVEVuD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023

