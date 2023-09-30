Caleb Williams, USC receivers put on a show against undermanned Colorado

Yes, the USC defense is a major problem under Alex Grinch. Yes, the Trojans showed their vulnerability and their lack of a killer instinct once again. Yes, a lot of doubts about this team and program will persist as long as Grinch is the defensive coordinator and Lincoln Riley allows him to continue to coach this unit. We know this and we are aware of it.

Yet, the Trojans did win a game. They did get out to a 34-7 lead over Colorado on Saturday. They did lead 48-21 midway through the third quarter. It’s not as though they weren’t the far better team on Saturday. They were. It’s not as though they weren’t ready to play. They were, unlike the Arizona State game, in which they were caught completely off guard. USC as a whole team didn’t play a bad game. It did, however, play a very bad fourth quarter, which enabled this game to become a lot closer than it should have been.

Before the fourth quarter, USC and Caleb Williams threw a party on the field. Williams tossed one touchdown pass after another and lit up the scoreboard.

We are certainly going to criticize Grinch and the defense, but take a little time to enjoy a win and the highlights which came along with it.

Enjoy Caleb Williams. He deserves your enjoyment.

Let’s look at the highlights and some really interesting statistics for the USC offense against Colorado:

IS THAT A GOOD START?

MarShawn Lloyd takes it TO THE HOUSE for the early USC lead ✌️ (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/odgx6VJECd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 30, 2023

LEAVING POINTS ON THE FIELD

Caleb missed a wide-open TD pass on the first play of that drive. It happens. That 3rd-down play was a running play but the high snap foiled it. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 30, 2023

URGENCY

USC needs to get a 14-0 lead so that Colorado simply can't even think about running the ball and has to push it downfield. Trojans can play center field and send that pass rush at Shedeur. Time for a boot-on-the-throat surge here. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 30, 2023

THIS IS GOOD

Yeah Colorado might want to cover Tahj Washington next time pic.twitter.com/unm5OFGuzi — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2023

71 YARDS IS BETTER THAN 10

Was really wondering why he didn't take off and run for the first down and then he threw it and I was like, "Oh." https://t.co/KVadfi1NBL — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) September 30, 2023

TOUCHDOWN TAHJ

With Zachariah Branch out, Tahj Washington has really showed up through one quarter in Boulder. Three catches, 86 yards, 1 touchdown. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) September 30, 2023

FUN FIRST QUARTER

The more I think about #USC's two touchdowns today, the more giddy I get. Trojans just messing around. https://t.co/tbbSIM6Buj — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 30, 2023

COLORADO D-LINE LIMITATIONS

Colorado gave Williams 5 minutes to throw the ball and USC scores. Stunning. lol — Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley) September 30, 2023

TRUTH

We’ve had some great QB’s at USC, but Caleb is next level; actually, highest level. — John U Choi DDS, PhD (@jcperio1) September 30, 2023

AND ANOTHER ONE

TOUCHDOWN! Another TD for USC's Caleb Williams.pic.twitter.com/yW6T0YVmvB He has thrown a passing touchdown in 19 straight games for USC.https://t.co/tDQpGsgizQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2023

MISSED ASSIGNMENT

Massive mistake from RB Austin Jones on second down for USC, missing a blocking assignment that led to a drive-stopping sack of Caleb Williams. RBs coach Kiel McDonald goes off on him coming off field. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 30, 2023

THIS CANNOT HAPPEN

You don’t see Caleb Williams take hits like that very often. Might be the biggest one I’ve seen him take. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) September 30, 2023

GOOD ANALYSIS

I like Riley's approach to start running the ball there and take the steam out of Colorado but the CB blitz for a sack undid everything. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 30, 2023

GREAT NEWS

Happy for Mario Willams — EL CHICANO (@ELChicanoUSC) September 30, 2023

MEANINGFUL MARIO

Great to see Mario Williams come up with an important play. Remember what we said about the coaches sticking with Brenden Rice last year when he had the dropsies. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 30, 2023

TOLERABLE

Caleb Williams is 11 of 14 for 187 yards and three TDs through a quarter and a half. #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) September 30, 2023

HIGHLIGHT

🎥 Caleb Williams connects with Mario Williams 3rd TD for the #USC QB pic.twitter.com/OfJFZEhtbf — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) September 30, 2023

EVERYONE INVOLVED

Michael Jackson III becomes the seventh different player to catch a pass from Caleb Williams. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 30, 2023

ALL SYSTEMS GO

Lincoln Riley's offense is so good that it can get 10 yards on a 12-man defense. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 30, 2023

RICE IS COOKING

CALEB WILLIAMS TD #4 This one to Brenden Rice, the son of HOF Jerry Ricepic.twitter.com/5tlgnch0gg — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 30, 2023

WE CAN'T

Imagine not thinking this USC receiving corps is the deepest in the nation. — Adam Jasper (@adammjasper) September 30, 2023

SEVENS

USC has 23 first half scoring drives in their first five games. All 23 have resulted in touchdowns. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 30, 2023

BRILLIANT

HALFTIME STATS

HALF: @USCfb 34, @CUBuffsFootball 14. – Caleb Williams: 17 of 20, 260 yds, 4 TD.

– MarShawn Lloyd: 9 carries, 72 yds, TD

– Tahj Washington: 4 catches, 102 yds, TD

– Mason Cobb: game-high 8 tackles.

– Shadeur Sanders: 16-24, 109 yds, TD; 7 carries, 56 yds, TD.

– USC D: no sacks. pic.twitter.com/3GWa0ntOmd — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 30, 2023

FACT

.@CALEBcsw has now recorded 13 consecutive games with 3+ total touchdowns, the second longest streak by any Power 5 player since 2000! 🔥✌️ pic.twitter.com/ArNX8M2m1s — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 30, 2023

THIS WAS EASY

ABSURD

Touchdown pass No. 6 for Caleb Williams. Trojans still have more TDs (seven) than 3rd down attempts (six). — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 30, 2023

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT

Really, really cool to see Jude Wolfe catch a TD in 2023. Dude has dealt with so many injuries. Gets back out there and makes a play. (Also that pass was chef's kiss) — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 30, 2023

EVERYONE EATS!

Jude Wolfe becomes the ninth player to catch a pass for #USC today. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) September 30, 2023

AMAZING

Before the season, Caleb Williams said he wanted to raise his completion percentage from 65% to 75%. He is officially there as of this moment. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 30, 2023

A LITTLE CARELESS

INTERCEPTION by Jaylen Ellis immediately gives #Colorado the ball back. Caleb Williams commits his first turnover of the season. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 30, 2023

CALEB WITH A MESSAGE

Two of college football's best 👏❤️ Caleb Williams: 30/40, 403 Pass Yds, 6 TD

Shedeur Sanders: 30/45, 371 Pass Yds, 4 TD (via @PaoloUggetti) pic.twitter.com/8q8MIRfx6g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2023

