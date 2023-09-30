Advertisement

Caleb Williams, USC receivers put on a show against undermanned Colorado

Matt Zemek
·6 min read

Yes, the USC defense is a major problem under Alex Grinch. Yes, the Trojans showed their vulnerability and their lack of a killer instinct once again. Yes, a lot of doubts about this team and program will persist as long as Grinch is the defensive coordinator and Lincoln Riley allows him to continue to coach this unit. We know this and we are aware of it.

Yet, the Trojans did win a game. They did get out to a 34-7 lead over Colorado on Saturday. They did lead 48-21 midway through the third quarter. It’s not as though they weren’t the far better team on Saturday. They were. It’s not as though they weren’t ready to play. They were, unlike the Arizona State game, in which they were caught completely off guard. USC as a whole team didn’t play a bad game. It did, however, play a very bad fourth quarter, which enabled this game to become a lot closer than it should have been.

Before the fourth quarter, USC and Caleb Williams threw a party on the field. Williams tossed one touchdown pass after another and lit up the scoreboard.

We are certainly going to criticize Grinch and the defense, but take a little time to enjoy a win and the highlights which came along with it.

Enjoy Caleb Williams. He deserves your enjoyment.

Let’s look at the highlights and some really interesting statistics for the USC offense against Colorado:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire