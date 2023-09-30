Caleb Williams, USC receivers put on a show against undermanned Colorado
Yes, the USC defense is a major problem under Alex Grinch. Yes, the Trojans showed their vulnerability and their lack of a killer instinct once again. Yes, a lot of doubts about this team and program will persist as long as Grinch is the defensive coordinator and Lincoln Riley allows him to continue to coach this unit. We know this and we are aware of it.
Yet, the Trojans did win a game. They did get out to a 34-7 lead over Colorado on Saturday. They did lead 48-21 midway through the third quarter. It’s not as though they weren’t the far better team on Saturday. They were. It’s not as though they weren’t ready to play. They were, unlike the Arizona State game, in which they were caught completely off guard. USC as a whole team didn’t play a bad game. It did, however, play a very bad fourth quarter, which enabled this game to become a lot closer than it should have been.
Before the fourth quarter, USC and Caleb Williams threw a party on the field. Williams tossed one touchdown pass after another and lit up the scoreboard.
We are certainly going to criticize Grinch and the defense, but take a little time to enjoy a win and the highlights which came along with it.
Enjoy Caleb Williams. He deserves your enjoyment.
Let’s look at the highlights and some really interesting statistics for the USC offense against Colorado:
IS THAT A GOOD START?
MarShawn Lloyd takes it TO THE HOUSE for the early USC lead ✌️
(via @CFBONFOX)
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 30, 2023
LEAVING POINTS ON THE FIELD
Caleb missed a wide-open TD pass on the first play of that drive. It happens. That 3rd-down play was a running play but the high snap foiled it.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 30, 2023
URGENCY
USC needs to get a 14-0 lead so that Colorado simply can't even think about running the ball and has to push it downfield. Trojans can play center field and send that pass rush at Shedeur.
Time for a boot-on-the-throat surge here.
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 30, 2023
THIS IS GOOD
Yeah Colorado might want to cover Tahj Washington next time
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2023
71 YARDS IS BETTER THAN 10
Was really wondering why he didn't take off and run for the first down and then he threw it and I was like, "Oh." https://t.co/KVadfi1NBL
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) September 30, 2023
TOUCHDOWN TAHJ
With Zachariah Branch out, Tahj Washington has really showed up through one quarter in Boulder. Three catches, 86 yards, 1 touchdown.
— Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) September 30, 2023
FUN FIRST QUARTER
The more I think about #USC's two touchdowns today, the more giddy I get. Trojans just messing around. https://t.co/tbbSIM6Buj
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 30, 2023
COLORADO D-LINE LIMITATIONS
Colorado gave Williams 5 minutes to throw the ball and USC scores. Stunning. lol
— Don Smalley (@Donald_Smalley) September 30, 2023
TRUTH
We’ve had some great QB’s at USC, but Caleb is next level; actually, highest level.
— John U Choi DDS, PhD (@jcperio1) September 30, 2023
AND ANOTHER ONE
TOUCHDOWN! Another TD for USC's Caleb Williams.pic.twitter.com/yW6T0YVmvB
He has thrown a passing touchdown in 19 straight games for USC.https://t.co/tDQpGsgizQ
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2023
MISSED ASSIGNMENT
Massive mistake from RB Austin Jones on second down for USC, missing a blocking assignment that led to a drive-stopping sack of Caleb Williams. RBs coach Kiel McDonald goes off on him coming off field.
— Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 30, 2023
THIS CANNOT HAPPEN
You don’t see Caleb Williams take hits like that very often. Might be the biggest one I’ve seen him take.
— Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) September 30, 2023
GOOD ANALYSIS
I like Riley's approach to start running the ball there and take the steam out of Colorado but the CB blitz for a sack undid everything.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 30, 2023
GREAT NEWS
Happy for Mario Willams
— EL CHICANO (@ELChicanoUSC) September 30, 2023
MEANINGFUL MARIO
Great to see Mario Williams come up with an important play.
Remember what we said about the coaches sticking with Brenden Rice last year when he had the dropsies.
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 30, 2023
TOLERABLE
Caleb Williams is 11 of 14 for 187 yards and three TDs through a quarter and a half. #USC
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) September 30, 2023
HIGHLIGHT
🎥 Caleb Williams connects with Mario Williams
3rd TD for the #USC QB
— SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) September 30, 2023
EVERYONE INVOLVED
Michael Jackson III becomes the seventh different player to catch a pass from Caleb Williams.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 30, 2023
ALL SYSTEMS GO
Lincoln Riley's offense is so good that it can get 10 yards on a 12-man defense.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 30, 2023
RICE IS COOKING
CALEB WILLIAMS TD #4
This one to Brenden Rice, the son of HOF Jerry Ricepic.twitter.com/5tlgnch0gg
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 30, 2023
WE CAN'T
Imagine not thinking this USC receiving corps is the deepest in the nation.
— Adam Jasper (@adammjasper) September 30, 2023
SEVENS
USC has 23 first half scoring drives in their first five games. All 23 have resulted in touchdowns.
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 30, 2023
BRILLIANT
— Katy Winge (@katywinge) September 30, 2023
HALFTIME STATS
HALF: @USCfb 34, @CUBuffsFootball 14.
– Caleb Williams: 17 of 20, 260 yds, 4 TD.
– MarShawn Lloyd: 9 carries, 72 yds, TD
– Tahj Washington: 4 catches, 102 yds, TD
– Mason Cobb: game-high 8 tackles.
– Shadeur Sanders: 16-24, 109 yds, TD; 7 carries, 56 yds, TD.
– USC D: no sacks. pic.twitter.com/3GWa0ntOmd
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 30, 2023
FACT
.@CALEBcsw has now recorded 13 consecutive games with 3+ total touchdowns, the second longest streak by any Power 5 player since 2000! 🔥✌️ pic.twitter.com/ArNX8M2m1s
— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 30, 2023
THIS WAS EASY
Field level view of Brenden Rice’s second TD 🎥 @Rivals_Jeff pic.twitter.com/YmGclaFSev
— TrojanSports.com (@USC_Rivals) September 30, 2023
ABSURD
Touchdown pass No. 6 for Caleb Williams. Trojans still have more TDs (seven) than 3rd down attempts (six).
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 30, 2023
FEEL-GOOD MOMENT
Really, really cool to see Jude Wolfe catch a TD in 2023. Dude has dealt with so many injuries. Gets back out there and makes a play.
(Also that pass was chef's kiss)
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 30, 2023
EVERYONE EATS!
Jude Wolfe becomes the ninth player to catch a pass for #USC today.
— R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) September 30, 2023
AMAZING
Before the season, Caleb Williams said he wanted to raise his completion percentage from 65% to 75%. He is officially there as of this moment.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 30, 2023
A LITTLE CARELESS
INTERCEPTION by Jaylen Ellis immediately gives #Colorado the ball back.
Caleb Williams commits his first turnover of the season.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 30, 2023
CALEB WITH A MESSAGE
Two of college football's best 👏❤️
Caleb Williams: 30/40, 403 Pass Yds, 6 TD
Shedeur Sanders: 30/45, 371 Pass Yds, 4 TD
(via @PaoloUggetti) pic.twitter.com/8q8MIRfx6g
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2023