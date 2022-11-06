Caleb Williams, USC offense bail out Alex Grinch’s defense in 41-35 shootout vs Cal

Whew.

USC was leading Cal 34-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, it was reasonable to think the Trojans would have a smooth, drama-free conclusion to their night, the way we saw for much of the first half of the season.

Remember the first half of the season? USC struggled for two and a half quarters but then straightened things out in the final 20 minutes of the game on defense. USC didn’t crush teams, but it did enter the final five to seven minutes with a 15- to 18-point lead and had a sufficient comfort zone.

This is what didn’t happen against Cal.

The Trojans were carved up for 21 fourth-quarter points. They had to recover an onside kick and convert a 3rd and 5 to win.

The offense saved the day.

Take a look at what Caleb Williams, Tahj Washington, and Michael Jackson III did to carry this team over the top and rescue the defense:

GOTTA NIP THIS IN THE BUD

Perfect throw by Caleb went right through Bynum's hands. Wonder what Caleb's completion % would be without drops and purposeful throwaways. Very high, is my guess. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

CHESS MATCH

Seeing a lot of Raleek Brown in the first half tonight. Spent much of the touchdown drive split out where he was on that second-down pass to Terrell Bynum. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 6, 2022

SEEMS GOOD

That’s 8 consecutive games with a touchdown for Travis Dye. The running back continues to be very valuable for USC. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 6, 2022

KEY MOMENT

USC stays on the field for fourth down, and Caleb Williams draws an offsides, but he finds Terrell Bynum down the field anyway, hitting him for a 20-yard gain. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 6, 2022

CHANGE UP

Story continues

Great call to go tempo there. Cal was completely discombobulated on that fourth down. Surprised Wilcox didn't call time. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 6, 2022

ROUGH RIDE

#USC goes three-and-out. The drive stalled out when Raleek Brown had an 8-yard loss on second down. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022

TENDENCY

Don't know what it is, but Caleb has a tendency to sail passes high when throwing towards the right boundary. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

ABOUT TIME

A 43-yard catch from Tahj Washington puts USC back on the doorstep of the end zone before the half. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 6, 2022

TRUTH

Where would #USC be without Tahj Washington? — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 6, 2022

SPORTS ARE WEIRD

Tahj Washington and Michael Jackson III doing the heavy lifting for the #USC pass attack like we all figured in the offseason… — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 6, 2022

HELPFUL

that’s the way to capitalize on turnovers. been doing it all season. — shonnus (@kingshaundiz) November 6, 2022

TD DANCE

HALFTIME NUMBERS

Caleb Williams is 17-for-28 passing with 203 yards in the air and 6 yards on the ground on 3 carries. Travis Dye with 39 yards on 7 carries. 49 total rushing yards so far. Tahj Washington with 104 receiving yards on 6 catches, Terrell Bynum with 41 yards on 5 catches. — Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) November 6, 2022

NOTABLE

USC committed only one penalty in the first half which cost them four yards. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 6, 2022

HIGHLIGHT

AND ANOTHER ONE

Two catches, two touchdowns for Michael Jackson III. 59-yard score here. #USC pic.twitter.com/QxdYHemkLV — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 6, 2022

CAL COMMON THREAD

Michael Jackson III reminded me this week that the first start of his career came against Cal last season. He led the team in receiving that night. Two big #USC TDs in his second Cal matchup. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 6, 2022

JACKSON THRIVE

When he looks at the Man in the Mirror he sees a playmaker #USC https://t.co/0x5cYk8A2r — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 6, 2022

THIS CHECKS OUT

IMO, #USC is missing Jordan Addison and Mario Williams tonight a lot more than against Arizona. — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 6, 2022

IMPORTANT

Redshirt freshman Mason Murphy has made some really nice blocks tonight. He got out there in space and erased/pancaked a defender, getting Dye a hard-earned first down. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 6, 2022

TOUCHDOWN TAHJ

Tahj Washington has 14 catches for 230 yards & 3 TDs in USC's past 2 games with Jordan Addison & Mario Williams both sidelined by injury. pic.twitter.com/Hd0vovtaC8 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 6, 2022

THE MOVE

ACTION JACKSON

Michael Jackson III just picked up 21 on the reverse. Big game from him tonight. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 6, 2022

ACCURATE

This could be considered the Michael Jackson breakout party, but he played great last week too — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) November 6, 2022

NUMERICAL MILESTONE

#USC second-year receiver Michael Jackson III now has his first career 100-yard receiving game after the catch is confirmed. He has 5 catches, 115 yards, 2 TD. His previous career high was 6 catches for 73 yards against #Cal last season. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 6, 2022

DOING WHAT HAS TO BE DONE

Touchdown Trojans! There's the something-new-every-game play from Lincoln Riley. Trojans go with three tight ends on the field together for the first time this season. Caleb Williams connects with Lake McRee for the 2-yard score after the play-action fake. 41-27 #USC. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 6, 2022

COMPLICATION

USC FANS: "RUN THE BALL, LINCOLN!" LINCOLN RILEY: "Mind if I score 7 points throwing the ball?" https://t.co/ogpGRqUfMf — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022

CONNECTION

I think the intensity of the fan base's desire to run the ball more is directly related to the lack of confidence in the defense. https://t.co/SrPctJ6kxn — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022

SEALED IT

Looking like Caleb Williams is simply not going to let USC lose despite giving up 28 points in the 2nd half. He takes a QB keeper 15 yards for a 1st down on 3rd and 5 with 2:11 to play. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire