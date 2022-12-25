Caleb Williams and the USC 12 Days of Christmas for 2022

Caleb Williams had a season for the ages in 2022. He won the Heisman Trophy. He threw for over 4,000 yards. Perhaps the most amazing fact of all is that he threw just four interceptions over the course of 13 largely dazzling games. He had only one clunker, the Oregon State game, but even then, he led a cash-money crunch-time touchdown drive to win the game in the final 90 seconds. He was simply brilliant for USC this year, the main reason the Trojans went from being a 4-8 team to a New Year’s Six bowl team in one season under coach Lincoln Riley.

We at Trojans Wire wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas. USC football gave Trojan fans a lot of gifts in 2022, Caleb Williams being the foremost version of Santa Claus in a helmet and shoulder pads.

Here is the 2022 version of “The Caleb Williams 12 Days of USC Christmas,” with a 2023 version hopefully leading to the College Football Playoff:

ON THE 12TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 12 SPECIAL WEEKENDS

Caleb Williams was below-average in only one of his 13 games this season. The other 12 games were a treat to watch.

ON THE 11TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 11 30-POINTERS

USC scored 30 points or more in 11 of its 13 games. Thank you, Caleb Williams.

ON THE 10TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 10 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ON THE 9TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 9 YARDS PER PASS THROWN

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ON THE 8TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 8 MONEY MOMENTS

Those eight moments:

The winning TD late at Oregon State The jump pass he made against Arizona State The tiebreaking TD drive for a 42-35 lead against Utah on October 15 The 47-yard TD pass to Tahj Washington against Arizona The electric long run against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game The epic scramble against Notre Dame The TD pass to Jordan Addison against UCLA Breaking up a possible interception against Notre Dame on the Philly Special, saving three points for USC

ON THE 7TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 7-WIN IMPROVEMENT

4-8 to 11-2. Seven more wins.

ON THE 6TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 6 POINTS APLENTY

Caleb Williams personally scored 47 touchdowns for USC in 2022: 37 throwing, 10 rushing.

ON THE 5TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 5 CLASSIC GAMES

Notre Dame, in which he sealed the Heisman Trophy The Utah loss on October 15, in which he dazzled in defeat The UCLA win, 48-45 in a memorable shootout Arizona, in which he had to carry the team on his back … and did The Utah loss in the Pac-12 title game, featuring a lot of blood and guts and a level of toughness which won everyone’s respect

ON THE 4TH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 4 SPECIAL STAT LINES

Caleb Williams accounted for five touchdowns in four 2022 games: the first Utah game, the Arizona game, the Cal game, and the Colorado game.

ON THE 3RD DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 3 RILEY HONORS

Dec 10, 2022: Caleb Williams poses for photos with his head coach Lincoln Riley in New York, NY, after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy enabled Lincoln Riley to claim three specific distinctions in college football history:

One of only six men to coach at least three Heisman winners (Frank Leahy, Nick Saban, Woody Hayes, Red Blaik, Pete Carroll) Joins Pete Carroll as a coach of three Heisman winners, making USC the only school with two coaches of three Heisman winners Second man in college football history to coach Heisman winners at two different schools (Tommy Prothro of Terry Baker at Oregon State in 1962 and Gary Beban at UCLA in 1967)

ON THE 2ND DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: 2 400-CLUBBERS

Caleb passed for over 400 yards against Arizona and UCLA this season. What is notable about those two games is that the passing yards meant something. Huge passing numbers often mean little, because quarterbacks are eating up empty yards when trying to play catch-up. Not Caleb — his huge passing days were essential to winning games for USC in 2022.

ON THE 1ST DAY OF CHRISTMAS, GOOD CALEB GAVE SC: A BRAND-NEW HEISMAN TROPHY

Dec 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; USA Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after winning the Heisman Award at The Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

