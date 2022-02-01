Caleb Williams transfers to USC: Ex-Oklahoma QB reunites with coach Lincoln Riley at Southern California

Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, the rising sophomore and Heisman Trophy contender said on Tuesday.

The move to USC will reunite Williams with his former coach at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley, who left the Sooners for the Trojans at the end of the regular season.

He announced his decision in a video and picture posted on his Instagram account, ending a drawn-out process that began nearly a month ago. While other Power Five schools entered the mix, including Wisconsin and UCLA, Williams was always expected to land with Riley and the Trojans.

Williams is one of the most ballyhooed transfers in Football Bowl Subdivision history for his combination of youth, talent and established production.

One of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Williams joined Oklahoma last summer and began the season as the backup to Spencer Rattler, who has since transferred to South Carolina.

He replaced Rattler midway through the Red River Shootout against Texas in early October, keying an Oklahoma win in the highest-scoring game in the rivalry's history, and started every game through the Sooners' win against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Despite making just one pass attempt against Power Five competition before facing the Longhorns, Williams quickly surged into Heisman contention after leading OU to additional wins against TCU, Kansas and Texas Tech. He threw for 16 touchdowns and just one interception in these first four games of extensive action.

But Williams and the Sooners struggled in November, with losses to Baylor and Oklahoma State snapping the program's run of six straight Big 12 championships.

As a freshman, Williams threw for 1,912 yards, ran for 435 yards and accounted for 27 total touchdowns. He finished fifth nationally in efficiency rating (169.6) and tied for seventh in yards per attempt (9.1).

In announcing his decision to transfer earlier this month, Williams said on Twitter that "all of the recent changes" at Oklahoma left him unsure about where he would continue his college career.

"I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," he said.

Since hiring Riley, USC has lost two quarterbacks with starting experience to the transfer portal in Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart.

