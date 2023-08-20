Caleb Williams is the top player in the Pac-12, and by a clear margin

The Pac-12 is dying, which is a real shame. This year figures to be one of the best years of Pac-12 football in some time. The conference has a good chance of producing a College Football Playoff team for the first time since 2016. Regardless, the best games between the best teams should be extremely entertaining. Not having a 2024 Pac-12 season to look forward to is disappointing.

So, let’s keep the focus on this exciting 2023 campaign.

In the latest top-50 Pac-12 player rankings by Jack Follman of SuperWest Sports, there are no shockers. Unsurprisingly, Caleb Williams is at No. 1 with Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Bo Nix of Oregon at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

“Williams has the best chance of any player in a long, long time to win two Heismans. Nothing more really needs to be said,” Follman wrote.

Of course, Williams is the top quarterback in a conference full of gunslingers. Jack Follman’s QB rankings have Williams on top, with Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Cameron Rising of Utah, and Cam Ward of Washington State rounding out the top five.

“No question here, even though Penix and Nix are major stars. Williams joined elite conference company by winning the Heisman in 2022. The big question here is if he can do it again.”

We can’t wait to find out, though the Heisman matters less than a Pac-12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire