Caleb Williams told fellow Bears rookie Tory Taylor, "You're not going to punt much"

With the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Bears took quarterback Caleb Williams. In the fourth round, the Bears took punter Tory Taylor. The presence of one may mitigate the need for the other.

That's what Williams told Taylor after he was drafted. Taylor told reporters that Williams texted him after the Bears picked him, with a simple message.

"You're not going to punt much," Taylor said Williams texted him.

That's the goal, and that's why some Bears fans may have hoped they would give Williams more help on offense rather than drafting a player who only takes the field when the offense falters. Williams will do his best to keep Taylor on the sideline.