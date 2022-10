The Maize And Blue Review

Michigan State utilized the bye week to prepare for its in-state rivalry contest against Michigan to get healthy so the Spartans could field the best possible team it possibly can against the Wolverines on Saturday. According to Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who spoke on his radio show this week, the program is bringing back important players like defensive lineman Jacob Slade and Xavier Henderson, who have missed considerable time this season due to injury. In fact, Tucker boasted that this will be the healthiest the team has been since the early stages of the season.