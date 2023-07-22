Caleb Williams talks to ESPN for Pac-12 media day

Caleb Williams was brilliant in 2022, winning the Heisman Trophy. In 2023, he will try to be even better.

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel recently wrote this about Williams:

“Do you need me to list his accolades again? Let’s be real. Caleb Williams won the most prestigious award in college football last year, and he’s attempting to become the second player ever to win it in back-to-back years this season. With the USC Trojans’ prolific offense under Lincoln Riley, there’s no doubt in my mind that anyone who follows college football already knows who Williams is.”

Caleb Williams committed very few mistakes last year, all while making tons of big plays. He wasn’t perfect, but he wasn’t that far off from having an essentially perfect season. Provided he stays healthy, he should produce another spectacular campaign for USC in 2023.

Williams talked to the press at Pac-12 media day on Friday. One of his many interviews was with ESPN. Catch that interview below.

