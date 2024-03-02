How Caleb Williams’ swimming experience helps with his throwing

NBC analyst Mike Florio and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk welcomed former USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams to a conversation on Friday. They gained insights into where Williams’ physical abilities stem from; his decision to not do a medical exam at the NFL combine; a visual demonstration of Caleb’s grip on the football, the quarteback’s swimming skills, and more.

Caleb explained how his swimming skills are part of a larger process of building his body in ways which maximize strength, agility, endurance, and the other physical qualities which will serve Williams well in the NFL, be it with the Chicago Bears or the other teams which might trade up for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. This was a wide-ranging interview of almost 10 minutes in which Williams was asked a wide range of questions. Pro Football Talk’s social media account tweeted “condolences” to the Vikings, Lions and Packers, a way of expressing total belief in Caleb Williams’ ability as a transcendent generational quarterback who will make the Chicago Bears great for a long time. The hype surrounding Caleb is real, as is the skepticism. We will get to see, beginning this September, which camp is right.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire