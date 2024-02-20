Advertisement
Breaking News:

2 adults charged with murder after Chiefs parade shooting

Has Caleb Williams’ stock changed during the draft process? | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz
Analyst

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by Mike Golic Jr. from DraftKings to discuss what the vibe is for the USC quarterback and whether he is still the top signal caller in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.