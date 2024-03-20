Caleb Williams set to throw at USC's Pro Day today

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who declined to participate in any on-field work at the Scouting Combine, is ready to throw today at USC's Pro Day today.

All 32 teams will have representatives at the workout, although 31 teams' representatives will get more out of evaluating Williams' teammates. The Bears sent a large contingent to Los Angeles that includes General Manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, and it would be a shock if the Bears don't take Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, said in an interview with Colin Cowherd that Williams will be throwing to him. Williams has played things close to the vest with NFL teams, sitting out not just Combine workouts but even the medical exams, so today is the one opportunity to see him throw before he's in the NFL.

In addition to Williams and Rice, other USC players NFL teams will keep an eye on today include safety Calen Bullock and running back Marshawn Lloyd.