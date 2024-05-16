Caleb Williams set to make his debut at home against Titans

The Caleb Williams era is set to get underway at Soldier Field on September 8.

The NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday night and it shows that the Bears will be at Week One. The Titans will be their opponent in the head coaching debut for Brian Callahan.

Williams was the first overall pick in the draft and he has already been anointed as the No. 1 quarterback for the Bears, so injury would seem to be the only thing that would get in the way of Williams being on the field against Tennessee. The game should also feature the Bears debuts of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze in an offense being put together by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Assuming all goes according to plan, Williams will make his primetime debut in Week Two when the Bears travel to Houston for a Sunday night game. A matchup with 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young is on tap for a Week Five home game and Week Eight could pit Williams against 2024 second overall pick Jayden Daniels in a visit to Washington.

Other highlights for Williams's rookie year are a Week Six trip to face the Jaguars in London, a Thanksgiving trip to Detroit and a Week 15 Monday night game in Minnesota that could also feature first-round pick J.J. McCarthy at quarterback for the Vikings.