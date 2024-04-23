Caleb Williams’ self-assurance is an NFL draft asset for the Bears

Caleb Williams of USC, the NFL’s No. 1 projected draft pick, talked about several different topics with The Pivot podcast crew on the eve of the NFL draft. Williams is expected to be picked by the Chicago Bears to start the draft in Detroit.

This year’s NFL draft class has received more noise than previous ones, mainly at the quarterback position. Many teams hope to change the trajectory of their franchise in the first round, and the Chicago Bears occupy the top spot.

Ryan, Channing and Fred sat down with the NFL’s projected No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams to find out what it will be like for him to hear his name called first at next week’s Draft in Detroit.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner talked to The Pivot podcast a few days before his life-changing night. Williams talked about NFL leadership. A knock many people had against Caleb was that he lacked adversity growing up. Caleb countered these assumptions by noting how each of his biggest grow-up moments came from losses and failures. Whether it was falling short in crucial games or sitting on the bench at Oklahoma at the beginning of the 2021 season, Caleb has absorbed some frustrations. His parents taught Caleb to watch, learn and adapt, on and off the football field. Williams has found ways to get better, and he hopes to continue to evolve in the pros.

The Bears trading Justin Fields showed Caleb everything he needed to see. The culture change he brought to Gonzaga High School in D.C. and then to USC football is what he hopes to bring to Chicago and the NFL. He discussed how much he dreams of championships and the journey he has taken. Playing alongside Olu Fashanu in high school and against Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix in college has exposed Caleb to some of this year’s best draft talent.

Caleb explained how his leadership and focus will help him stand out from this draft class. Caleb hopes to cultivate a new culture in Chicago, and he has the confidence to make it happen.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire