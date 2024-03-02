Caleb Williams says it would be ‘really cool’ to land with the Commanders

It’s no secret that USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The only mystery surrounding Williams is will the Chicago Bears select him at No. 1, draft another quarterback, or trade the pick?

If Chicago trades the pick, the Washington Commanders, who own the No. 2 overall selection, are a logical trading partner for multiple reasons. For one, it allows Chicago to move down one position, add additional premium picks and still land an elite prospect.

Secondly, Williams is a native of Washington, D.C.

The biggest mystery surrounding Washington is which quarterback do the Commanders have No. 1? If it’s Williams, and the pick is available, it would make sense for Washington to explore moving up.

On Friday morning, the quarterbacks spoke at the NFL combine, and, of course, Williams was asked about playing for his hometown team.

“Yeah, like I said before, it’s familiar,” Williams said with a smile. “It’s hometown, as everybody knows. It’d be really cool to be back there and experience that. The meeting (with Washington) went really well, and everybody was in the room. So, being around everybody……….just getting a taste of how they are, who they are because everything is new there.”

Caleb Williams on possibly playing in Washington pic.twitter.com/4Emk02kovq — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024

The next bit of news concerning Williams’ future could come when the Bears either commit to or trade quarterback Justin Fields, which could happen at any time.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire