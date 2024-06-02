Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze share spotlight at Wrigleyville bars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze appeared to have a wonderful day around Wrigleyville over the weekend. Photos and videos of the two Bears rookies both at the ballpark and hanging out in a nearby bar have been buzzing on social media.

It appeared to start with the guys grabbing dogs on the field.

“Send Caleb over here” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ncl8s6Nw8U — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) June 2, 2024

Rome Odunze is one of us pic.twitter.com/HHtY6XMYfy — Dave (@dave_bfr) June 2, 2024

Williams also took some rips in the Wrigley batting cages.

Caleb Williams taking swings in the Cubs batting cage 🐻



(📸: @ChicagoBears) @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/FPObayAScn — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) June 2, 2024

Then the pair were spotted at Old Crow, just south of the stadium on Clark Street. Williams appeared to revel in the adoration from fans at the bar.

Our QB seems to be loving Chicago fans 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0n6tdzHUSg — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) June 2, 2024

My view last night pic.twitter.com/uK7u7aWxYE — Chicago 13ears (@Year3Fields) June 2, 2024

The Bears wrapped up their second set of OTAs on Friday. They will get together again for practices at mandatory minicamp next week.

