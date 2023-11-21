Caleb Williams’ rollercoaster 2023 season at USC was hopefully not an NFL preview

Who thought it would end like this? Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and came back with a lot of highly-touted players in 2023. USC was supposed to play for championships. The Trojans will instead play in a third-tier December bowl game. Williams is expected to skip that bowl, though an announcement has not yet been made.

It was a season unlike anything USC fans expected. Instead of remaining nationally relevant and hugely successful, Williams fell into comparative obscurity while Bo Nix and Michael Penix waged a Pac-12 championship duel and a Heisman Trophy competition this season. USC ended its 12-game schedule with a 7-5 record. Washington is 11-0 and Oregon is 10-1, on a collision course for a Pac-12 Championship Game with College Football Playoff implications. That was the game Caleb Williams expected to play in.

He didn’t come close — not that it was his fault.

The basic reality of the 2023 USC season is that Caleb Williams had to do everything by himself. He received very little help from his teammates. MarShawn Lloyd helped him. Eric Gentry helped him. Tahj Washington helped him. Bear Alexander helped him. Not many others did. This year was a total disaster.

Hopefully Caleb will get help from the NFL team he joins. He wouldn’t want to relive this kind of season when he gets to the pros.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire