Caleb Williams responds to Notre Dame fans who taunted him

After watching a dominating victory over their biggest rival on Saturday night, Notre Dame fans rushed the playing field to celebrate a 48-20 win.

Seconds after the clock hit 0:00 and fans hit the field, one ran directly towards USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams has often painted his fingernails before games, including last season when he had a not-safe-for-work message directed at Notre Dame.

That fan that ran directly towards Williams was recording himself while doing so and asked the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner about his fingernails.

On Wednesday, Williams was asked about that specific fan by a media member to which he responded:

“I mean, everybody wants to in these two 12.5 shoes right here,” Williams told said. “I’m not worried about some kid running out on the field that doesn’t have anything really associated to Notre Dame other than possibly their family going there or him going there himself. Got a lot of guys over here that I’ve got to lead, so some opinion of a sheep, lions don’t worry about that stuff. Keep moving on, keep fighting. Fight on.” -Caleb Williams

In all honesty it’s not the students getting hurt that I worry about when field storming gets debated. It’s the one who says the wrong thing to the wrong opponent and ignites an unnecessary brawl is what worries me, so in all honesty, Williams deserves major respect for keeping his cool and handling himself as calmly as he did.

Also, this is the first lion I’ve ever heard of having size 12.5 feet.

