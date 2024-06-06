Caleb Williams remains unsigned but unconcerned

Seventeen of the 32 first-round picks have signed their four-year rookie contracts. Two of those who haven't — Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze — are Chicago's first-rounders.

Williams doesn't have an NFLPA-certified agent representing him, but he does have a trusted group of advisors. So, Williams said Thursday that he is focused only on football.

“I’ve been focused on these past three days of minicamp, the [Organized Team Activities] before that and rookie camp before that,” Williams said after the three-day minicamp concluded at Halas Hall, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “I haven’t been focused on [the contract]. [General Manager Ryan] Poles and my team have been focused on that.

“I have lawyers and attorneys to handle things like that so that I can be free-minded on the field, enjoying coming into work every day to work my tail off.”

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the third overall pick, is the highest-drafted player to sign as Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick, also is unsigned.

All rookie contracts should be completed in plenty of time for training camp as rookie contracts are slotted.

Williams' deal is expected to be worth $39.486 million with a $25.537 million signing bonus. The contract, which will include a fifth-year option for 2028, is expected have a salary-cap number of $7.179 million this season.

Williams will return to work next week as Bears' rookies have three more days of OTAs before wrapping up their offseason work.