USC's Caleb Williams gives an upbeat assessment of his hamstring injury

USC quarterback Caleb Williams continues to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during the Trojans' loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams continued to express confidence he will play in the Cotton Bowl next month after providing a positive update about his hamstring injury on Thursday.

Speaking on the USC campus for the first time since winning the Heisman Trophy, Williams said his recovery is progressing well and he believes he will be able to play against Tulane on Jan. 2.

Williams "popped" his hamstring during the first quarter of the Trojans' loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 2. He managed to stay on the field for USC, but was unable to showcase his trademark speed and struggled at times in the pocket.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the game that Williams was "not even close to 50%" in the second half and that he considered playing backup Miller Moss.

One player who might not be on the field against Tulane is Jordan Addison. The star wideout, who is expected to be a first-round NFL draft pick, could opt to sit out in order to avoid potential injury.

