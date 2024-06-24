Caleb Williams relies on support system as he moves to NFL, Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback and USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams remains unsigned with the Bears. No one should be worried about this to any slight degree, however. All rookie contracts should be completed in plenty of time for training camp as rookie contracts are slotted.

Williams’ deal is expected to be worth $39.486 million with a $25.537 million signing bonus. The contract, which will include a fifth-year option for 2028, is expected have a salary-cap number of $7.179 million this season.

The following is a list of 2024 NFL Draft first-round picks who have yet to sign their rookie contracts:

““I’m not handling that,” Williams has said about this subject. “I’ve been focused on these past three days of minicamp, the OTAs before that, and rookie camp before that. So I haven’t been focused on that. Poles and my team have been focused on that. I have lawyers and attorneys to handle things like that so that I can be free-minded on the field, enjoy coming into work every day to work my tail off.””

If we reach August 1 and Williams still hasn’t signed his rookie deal, then there would be some reason for concern. For now, there is no indication that Williams’ unsigned rookie contract will be a talking point when training camp opens in July.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire