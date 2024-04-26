Caleb Williams reacts to the Bears drafting WR Rome Odunze

New Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t have to wait long to see who his new teammate would be—and he was pretty darn happy about it. The Bears selected wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick, giving Williams a new weapon to utilize in a suddenly stacked offense. After seeing the two develop a friendship over the last few months during the pre-draft process, it should come as no surprise to see Williams’ reaction to the selection.

Williams couldn’t contain his excitement backstage when he saw Odunze’s name pop up. “I would have spiked this water if we didn’t have cameras,” he said. “We got our guy,” he said while smiling. It’s pretty clear he’s thrilled about the new addition.

Williams and Odunze were opponents the last two years when they were at USC and Washington, respectively, but got to know one another during their time in the PAC-12. The two were seen dapping each other up at the NFL Combine and made some news earlier this week when they were on the same flight to Detroit. They also worked out with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore. Now, all four are teammates on the Bears.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire