Caleb Williams put the argument to bed: the best QB in Los Angeles and the Pac-12
Arguments are great when we can settle them on the field or in any other realm of competition where we can empirically test a claim or thesis.
Many people felt during the 2022 Pac-12 football season that Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the best quarterback in Los Angeles.
After the Utah game on Oct. 8, that might have been true, to be fair. However, Caleb Williams then played a great game against Utah on Oct. 15, while DTR was solid but hardly spectacular for UCLA against Oregon a week later on Oct. 22. Entering November, Caleb Williams and DTR were on relatively equal footing.
The last two weeks, and especially this past Saturday, the argument ended.
Caleb 1, DTR 0.
Best in Los Angeles, best in the Pac-12.
Let’s go through some of the details on how Caleb Williams separated himself from DTR, while also ranking Pac-12 QBs for 2022:
DTR NOVEMBER TURNOVERS
DTR interceptions in September and October: 3
DTR interceptions from Nov. 5-19: 4, plus a fumble against USC
DTR VS ARIZONA
UCLA, by scoring 28 points against Arizona on Nov. 12, failed to score 30 points in a game for the first time since last year’s Utah game (24 points).
DTR VS USC
Thompson-Robinson’s four turnovers played a central role in UCLA losing. The mistakes DTR avoided in the first two months of the season came flooding back against USC.
CALEB WILLIAMS INTs
Caleb Williams has thrown three INTs this season.
CALEB VS DTR INTs
Caleb’s number of season-long interceptions is the same as the number of picks DTR threw against USC.
CALEB WINNING SHOOTOUTS
Caleb Williams’ only loss of 2022 was a 43-42 loss. He has won a 48-45 game, a 41-35 game, and a 45-37 game.
DTR IN SHOOTOUTS
DTR lost a 45-30 game, a 34-28 game, and Saturday’s 48-45 game. He won a game in which UCLA gave up 36 points.
DIFFERENCE
Caleb has won twice when his defense has allowed 37 or more points, and DTR hasn’t won any such games this year.
Caleb has worked with a defense which has not been significantly better than UCLA’s defense, so it’s not as though he has enjoyed a big advantage in terms of his defense.
CALEB WILLIAMS LOST FUMBLES IN 2022
Zero.
USC LOST FUMBLES IN 2022
One
USC TOTAL TURNOVERS COMMITTED IN 2022
Four. All season.
KEY POINT
Caleb Williams has combined elite production and scoring with minimal turnovers lost. DTR was close for most of the season but lost touch in November.
RANKING THE PAC-12 QBs FOR 2022: 12 -- COLORADO
The Buffs are horrible, and it begins at quarterback.
11 -- OREGON STATE
Imagine if the Beavers had a quarterback.
10 -- ARIZONA STATE
This would have been better if Trenton Bourguet had started in Week 1, not Emory Jones.
9 -- JACK PLUMMER, CAL
He lit up USC and played well against Arizona.
8 -- TANNER MCKEE, STANFORD
No, he didn’t have any help, but he still didn’t do very much.
7 -- JAYDEN DE LAURA, ARIZONA
He played his best against UCLA and his worst against Washington State. The full JDL experience.
6 -- CAM WARD, WASHINGTON STATE
Not nearly as good as WSU hoped, but a lot better over the past month.
5 -- CAM RISING, UTAH
He picked a bad time to have a horrible game at Oregon.
4 -- DTR, UCLA
He picked a bad time to have a big downturn.
3 -- MICHAEL PENIX, WASHINGTON
Shaky at UCLA and at times against Oregon State, but otherwise great.
2 -- BO NIX, OREGON
Far better than anyone expected this year.
1 -- CALEB WILLIAMS, USC
The king and a frontline Heisman contender.