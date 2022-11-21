Caleb Williams put the argument to bed: the best QB in Los Angeles and the Pac-12

Arguments are great when we can settle them on the field or in any other realm of competition where we can empirically test a claim or thesis.

Many people felt during the 2022 Pac-12 football season that Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the best quarterback in Los Angeles.

After the Utah game on Oct. 8, that might have been true, to be fair. However, Caleb Williams then played a great game against Utah on Oct. 15, while DTR was solid but hardly spectacular for UCLA against Oregon a week later on Oct. 22. Entering November, Caleb Williams and DTR were on relatively equal footing.

The last two weeks, and especially this past Saturday, the argument ended.

Caleb 1, DTR 0.

Best in Los Angeles, best in the Pac-12.

Let’s go through some of the details on how Caleb Williams separated himself from DTR, while also ranking Pac-12 QBs for 2022:

DTR NOVEMBER TURNOVERS

DTR interceptions in September and October: 3

DTR interceptions from Nov. 5-19: 4, plus a fumble against USC

DTR VS ARIZONA

UCLA, by scoring 28 points against Arizona on Nov. 12, failed to score 30 points in a game for the first time since last year’s Utah game (24 points).

DTR VS USC

Thompson-Robinson’s four turnovers played a central role in UCLA losing. The mistakes DTR avoided in the first two months of the season came flooding back against USC.

CALEB WILLIAMS INTs

Caleb Williams has thrown three INTs this season.

CALEB VS DTR INTs

Caleb’s number of season-long interceptions is the same as the number of picks DTR threw against USC.

CALEB WINNING SHOOTOUTS

Caleb Williams’ only loss of 2022 was a 43-42 loss. He has won a 48-45 game, a 41-35 game, and a 45-37 game.

DTR IN SHOOTOUTS

DTR lost a 45-30 game, a 34-28 game, and Saturday’s 48-45 game. He won a game in which UCLA gave up 36 points.

DIFFERENCE

Caleb has won twice when his defense has allowed 37 or more points, and DTR hasn’t won any such games this year.

Caleb has worked with a defense which has not been significantly better than UCLA’s defense, so it’s not as though he has enjoyed a big advantage in terms of his defense.

Story continues

CALEB WILLIAMS LOST FUMBLES IN 2022

Zero.

USC LOST FUMBLES IN 2022

One

USC TOTAL TURNOVERS COMMITTED IN 2022

Four. All season.

KEY POINT

Caleb Williams has combined elite production and scoring with minimal turnovers lost. DTR was close for most of the season but lost touch in November.

RANKING THE PAC-12 QBs FOR 2022: 12 -- COLORADO

The Buffs are horrible, and it begins at quarterback.

11 -- OREGON STATE

Imagine if the Beavers had a quarterback.

10 -- ARIZONA STATE

This would have been better if Trenton Bourguet had started in Week 1, not Emory Jones.

9 -- JACK PLUMMER, CAL

He lit up USC and played well against Arizona.

8 -- TANNER MCKEE, STANFORD

No, he didn’t have any help, but he still didn’t do very much.

7 -- JAYDEN DE LAURA, ARIZONA

He played his best against UCLA and his worst against Washington State. The full JDL experience.

6 -- CAM WARD, WASHINGTON STATE

Not nearly as good as WSU hoped, but a lot better over the past month.

5 -- CAM RISING, UTAH

He picked a bad time to have a horrible game at Oregon.

4 -- DTR, UCLA

He picked a bad time to have a big downturn.

3 -- MICHAEL PENIX, WASHINGTON

Shaky at UCLA and at times against Oregon State, but otherwise great.

2 -- BO NIX, OREGON

Far better than anyone expected this year.

1 -- CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

The king and a frontline Heisman contender.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire