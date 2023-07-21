Caleb Williams praises USC offensive line at Pac-12 media day

It was, and still is, very conspicuous: Not one USC offensive lineman was named as a preseason All-Pac-12 First Team selection for 2023.

Not Justin Dedich. Not Jarrett Kingston. Not Jonah Monheim. Not the other high-end incoming transfers on the roster for the coming season.

We wrote that “There is undeniably prime offensive line talent throughout the Pac-12. Oregon State has a high-quality offensive line, as does Utah. The Beavers and Utes certainly deserve to have representation there, and we’re not going to suggest or imply they don’t. The idea that OSU and Utah deserve more first-team selections than USC does is not particularly objectionable or controversial. Oregon State won 10 games last year with basically no quarterback because its offensive line was truly elite. If the Beavers had an above-average quarterback in 2022, they probably would have made the Pac-12 Championship Game.”

Our problem was — and is — with the idea that zero USC offensive linemen merited first-team status. How is Justin Dedich not on the first team?

Caleb Williams noticed this. He spoke about his offensive linemen and many other topics in his appearance for USC at Pac-12 media day on Friday in Las Vegas. Here are his main remarks as relayed by on-site reporters and writers:

O-LINE IS FOR REAL

Caleb Williams mentions his three transfer OL additions (Jarrett Kingston, Michael Tarquin and Emmanuel Pregnon) as among the "real deal guys" joining the program. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) July 21, 2023

TRENCH TOUGHNESS

#USC QB Caleb Williams said on both sides the Trojans have improved in the trenches both with the players they brought in and with what the strength staff has done this offseason. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

CALEB ON DORIAN SINGER

Asked USC quarterback Caleb Williams about adding Arizona receiver Dorian Singer & his performance against the Trojans in Tucson last season: "He made a bunch of great catches, and I looked over at one of our coaches and said 'After this season, are we gonna go get him?'" 👀 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 21, 2023

ON STAGE

USC QB Caleb Williams and LB Mason Cobb at the PAC-12 Media Days pic.twitter.com/Dnor8umIBN — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 21, 2023

MAKING THE ROUNDS

THE VIEW FROM THE MEDIA

USC QB Caleb Williams is good and he knows it, judging from his body language while answering questions from media at Pac-12 Media Day. pic.twitter.com/GFxLann5Bw — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) July 21, 2023

CALEB ON THE USC DEFENSE

#USC QB Caleb Williams on the defensive improvements: “The defense is bigger, faster, and stronger. Caleb credits the strength staff with improvements up and down the roster.#FightOn✌️ — Trojans Zone (@TrojansZone) July 21, 2023

AUDIO CLIP

#USCFB QB and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams speaks about the Trojans offense at #Pac12FB media day pic.twitter.com/jiLbdXVK0n — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) July 21, 2023

HUNGER FOR SUCCESS

Caleb Williams notes the "Whatever it takes mindset" to "go get all that we want" when discussing the current state of the #USC team. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) July 21, 2023

MAKING QUICKER READS

Caleb Williams says the #USC defensive is a lot better and it's forced him to makes his reads faster. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) July 21, 2023

