Caleb Williams' postgame tears show why he should be at USC

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel explains why the Heisman Trophy winner's reaction after the Trojans' loss to Washington on Saturday proved the talk about the quarterback ending his season early was wrong.

Video Transcript

- Enduring image for me, Caleb Williams after the game, jumping into the crowd to break down emotionally with his mom. It was very powerful and brought me back to the-- should Caleb Williams shut it down after the Notre Dame loss.

- Yeah, yeah, come on.

- It was so insulting and dumb. The sentiment was, Caleb Williams has nothing to play for and he should just shut it down and go collect his NFL money. You know what he had to play for? That. Whatever it was that caused a 21-year-old to want to go cry while getting hugged by his mother.

The emotion of putting everything out there for your school, for your guys-- which to me is an emotion or a purpose that I think every one of us in life would love to have on a daily basis. To be a part of something so much bigger than just ourselves or just our bank account that we would hurt that bad when you lose-- I know I would. That's life. That's what he has to play for-- life.