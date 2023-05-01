Caleb Williams is poised to make USC No. 1 in college football at the 2024 NFL draft

USC’s stature in the college football world has been restored by Lincoln Riley in many different ways. One obvious and central source of this restoration was (and is) Riley’s ability to bring Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to Los Angeles as the Trojans’ quarterback. Williams gave USC its eighth Heisman Trophy. Now, Caleb is the talk of the football world as the presumptive favorite to be the No. 1 pick at the next NFL draft, the 2024 edition.

The 2023 draft is over, which enables NFL scouts and executives to focus on the next draft. Caleb Williams, if he’s not an absolute lock, is certainly the overwhelming favorite.

If Caleb is the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, as we all expect, something very specific will happen which will further boost USC’s status among all college football programs in the United States.

On his new show — co-hosted by Rick Anaya — at The Voice of College Football, USC analyst Tim Prangley identified one particular way in which USC will become the sole owner of a very impressive distinction in college football.

On Trojan Conquest Live — which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific — Prangley noted that if Caleb is taken at No. 1 next year, USC will become the only program with six No. 1 NFL draft picks, breaking a current four-way tie with Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Georgia. Prangley has some other fun NFL draft facts involving USC which you will enjoy hearing about. You can also see them on the screen when you watch the show.

