Caleb Williams plays the night after Christmas in possible extreme cold

Caleb Williams, growing up in the Washington, D.C. area, has played in cold-weather games. He also played in a few cold-weather games at Oklahoma as well. (USC is a different story.) However, he might encounter the coldest game of his football career this year, on the night after Christmas in Chicago. The Bears host the Seattle Seahawks in a Thursday Night Football special on Dec. 26. The game starts at 7:15 p.m. local time in Chicago, 8:15 Eastern and 5:15 Pacific. When that game gets into the fourth quarter after 10 p.m. in the Windy City, Caleb Williams could experience the coldest football conditions of his young career.

It will be cold in Green Bay when the Bears visit the Packers on Jan. 5, 2025, but that is likely to be a day game. The Bears also have a Monday Night Football game in December, but that one is in a dome against the Minnesota Vikings, so there won’t be cold weather in that game. This post-Christmas night game in Chicago is exposed to the elements, and one wonders how brutal the conditions will be for Caleb Williams and the rest of the Bears. One also wonders how big this game will be. It’s a Week 17 contest. Chicago has a relatively manageable schedule and, quite bluntly, should be a playoff contender. If the Bears live up to their potential, this could be a playoff clincher for Caleb Williams and his teammates.

The temperature might be in the single digits.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire