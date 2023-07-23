Caleb Williams: painting fingernails was ‘not the best idea’

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails in some 2022 games as a member of the USC Trojans. The most notable instance of fingernail painting last season came in the Trojans’ toughest loss, their defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Utah fans quite understandably were angered by Caleb’s painting. They reveled in Williams’ defeat and relished the fact that Utah not only won the Pac-12 title, but beat USC and Williams twice last season. The Utes kept USC out of the College Football Playoff and prevented last year’s very special USC season from being even better than it was.

Caleb Williams has had a long offseason in which to reflect on the journey he has made — and is continuing to make — as a quarterback and a team leader. He is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He knows he is in the spotlight, which carries certain responsibilities.

As a result: no fingernail painting in 2023.

Caleb Williams told Oregon-based journalist and radio host John Canzano that the fingernail painting “wasn’t the best idea.” It will be shelved for this year and beyond.

This is growth. This is maturity. It’s good to see.

Listen to the full Canzano-Williams interview here. It’s good stuff.

