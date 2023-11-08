Caleb Williams, other underclassmen may now play in Shrine Bowl, HBCU Legacy Bowl and Senior Bowl

In years past, juniors such as Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams were prohibited from participating in these all-star games. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

If you're a draft-eligible underclassman, like maybe USC quarterback Caleb Williams, you may now compete in college all-star games. In past years, those games were reserved for players who had graduated.

In a memo the NFL sent to all 32 clubs on Wednesday, the East-West Shrine Bowl, HBCU Legacy Bowl and Senior Bowl are now permitted to invite juniors who declare for the NFL Draft.

“Upon the NFL publicly announcing that a player has been granted special eligibility, the East-West Shrine Bowl, HBCU Legacy Bowl, and Senior Bowl may invite such players to participate in their respective game activities," the NFL said in the memo. "Only these three games are permitted to invite underclassmen to participate.”

The Class of 2024 becomes the immediate beneficiary of the rule change, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That means there's an opportunity for players like Williams, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and others to compete, if they so choose.

All-Star games provide collegiate players with their first work with NFL coaching staffs on the field, as well as opportunities to speak and interview with personnel at the highest level.

The Shrine Bowl kicks off the slate of all-star games on Feb. 1. The Senior Bowl follows on Feb. 3, and the HBCU Legacy Bowl closes things out on Feb. 19.

Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft from April 25-27, and collegiate prospects with eligibility must declare by Jan. 15.