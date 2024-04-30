Caleb Williams’ Official Chicago Bears Jersey Is Available to Order Online

After being selected as the NFL’s No. 1 draft pick, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams is ready to make his NFL debut as a member of the Chicago Bears.

However, before the first game of the 2024-25 season, you can show your love and support for Williams with his new player’s jersey. There are a few styles available for pre-order at the NFL Shop and Fanatics, along with graphic tees, ballcaps, hoodies and other gear for the Chicago Bears.

There are even Caleb Williams-autographed Chicago Bears helmets available, as well as Williams’ USC jersey and other merch.

Ahead, you’ll find our picks for the best Caleb Williams’ Chicago Bears jerseys.

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears #18 NFL Jersey: Where To Buy It Online

Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears Nike Game Jersey (unisex)

$129.99

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears #18 NFL Jersey: Where To Buy It Online

Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears Nike Alternate Game Jersey (men's)

$129.99

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears #18 NFL Jersey: Where To Buy It Online

Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears Nike Alternate Game Jersey (women's)

$129.99

Meanwhile, the NFL has yet to announce the schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season. However, the Chicago Bears are scheduled to take on the Houston Texans in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The pre-season game is set for Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This is likely going to be the first time Caleb Williams takes the field for the Chicago Bears. Want to see him in action in person? Tickets to Pro Football Hall of Fame Game are available on VividSeats.com. Use our exclusive promo code VAR2024 to save $20 off your purchase at Vivid Seats. You can also find tickets on StubHub and SeatGeek.

In the meantime, watch NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announce Caleb Williams as the No. 1 draft pick for the Chicago Bears here.

