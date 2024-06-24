Caleb Williams will not follow in Michael Jordan’s footsteps

The recent Major League Baseball game at Rickwood Field in Alabama recalled a number of baseball memories and moments, one of them being that Michael Jordan played pro baseball in Alabama for the Birmingham Barons. Caleb Williams will not be playing pro baseball in Alabama or anywhere else, a reality underscored when Caleb struggled with his baseball swing. The internet had a lot of fun with Caleb’s batting-cage moment.

Fighting Irish Wire celebrated Caleb Williams’ NFL draft by recalling how he swung and missed — metaphorically speaking — against Notre Dame last season:

Williams led an unbeaten USC squad into South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Oct. 14 last year. The high-powered Trojans offense was held to six first-half points in a game that was essentially over at halftime. Williams finished 23 of 37 passing for 199 yards, one touchdown and a career high three interceptions. It began a downward spiral for USC, which started the year 6-0 and finished the regular season 7-5. That said, the fall clearly wasn’t the fault of Williams, who still put up fantastic numbers. It wasn’t his fault USC’s defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed. Check out our friends at Bears Wire and Trojans Wire for more on the Williams selection.

You won’t have to follow Trojans Wire for more on Caleb Williams’ forays into baseball. They won’t happen.

