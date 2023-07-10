Caleb Williams has been nominated for a 2023 ESPY Award

USC Trojan football signal-caller Caleb Williams is making national headlines once again. This time, Williams has been nominated for an ESPY Award.

Williams, along with three other collegiate athletes, has been nominated for the Best Male College Athlete by ESPN.

The other athletes nominated are Purdue basketball big man and National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Creighton soccer player Duncan McGuire, and Duke Lacrosse player Brennan O’Neil.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike Zach Edey, who did not play especially well in the NCAA Tournament for Purdue, Caleb Williams played a great game in his 2022 season finale for USC. The Trojan offense scored 45 points and was brilliant in the Cotton Bowl. Caleb didn’t lose that game, but we all know that the USC defense capitulated against Tulane. Still, Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, USC’s eighth of all time. Caleb led USC to the Pac-12 Championship Game and a New Year’s Six bowl, carrying the team on his back in Lincoln Riley’s first season.

Fans were able to vote for their favorite teams and athletes online through Sunday, July 9. The 2023 ESPY Awards are Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific, live from Los Angeles on ABC.

Here’s just under 10 minutes of USC QB Caleb Williams Heisman season highlights. • 4,447 total yards (school record)

• 47 total touchdowns (school record) Back to back Heismans incoming? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dgkHIgb6KR — JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) July 7, 2023

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire