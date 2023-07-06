Caleb Williams is No. 1 on yet another list for college quarterbacks

Caleb Williams came out slinging last year. He threw for over 4,500 yards while completing over 66% of his passes, throwing 45 touchdowns to only five interceptions.

He piled up the awards and honors: He was the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and a record-setting unanimous First Team All-America quarterback.

In 2022, Williams established the USC single-season record for total offense (4,919 yards), most touchdowns scored rushing and passing (52), most passing completions (333), most passes attempted (500), most passing yards gained (4,537), and most touchdown passes thrown (42)

Caleb Williams won the 2022 Maxwell Award and the 2022 Walter Camp Award. He was named the 2022 Sporting News College Football Player of the Year.

Before 2022, Caleb was named a 2021 True Freshman All-American by ESPN, 247Sports, On3, and Pro Football Focus.

Here’s what PFF’s Trevor Sikkema had to say about the Trojans’ signal caller:

“Williams recorded a 91.7 overall grade last season, posting an impressive 90.1 passing grade and 82.8 rushing grade. But as fantastic as he was overall, his play under pressure makes him special. His 78.9 passing grade on pressured dropbacks was the best mark in the FBS last season, as was his 116.0 passer rating.

“His big-time throw rate went from 4.6% from a clean pocket to 9.5% when he was put under pressure — he thrives when tough situations come his way and has all the talent to be a special NFL quarterback.”

Here is a look at the rest of the top 10 quarterbacks on Sikkema’s list:

1. Caleb Williams, USC

10. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan@TampaBayTre ranks his top 10 QBs for the 2024 NFL Draft⬇️https://t.co/rR9m7j1slg — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 5, 2023

