Caleb Williams makes a highlight reel pop, but he also displays weekly consistency and doesn’t run hot and cold. He is dependable. This season Caleb Williams completed 268 of 407 passes for 3,712 yards with 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He has also rushed 97 times for 351 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“He can beat you in so many ways. Boy, he’s special. I’m glad he’s our quarterback.” That’s what USC coach Lincoln Riley said about Caleb Williams.

He has led the Trojans to 11 wins, a No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, and an appearance in the Pac-12 title game Friday against No. 11 Utah at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Jordan Palmer is the quarterback guru who coached and trained Josh Allen, Josh Dobbs, Kyle Allen, Sam Darnold, Joe Burrow and the great Patrick Mahomes. Palmer joined The Herd by Colin Cowherd to talk about the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and college; Williams, in his eyes, is the best pro prospect in college.

Palmer, who was a high school star at Mission Viejo in Southern California and is the brother of former USC quarterback Carson Palmer, explained how talented and mature Williams is. Then he compared him to Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s off the charts,” said Palmer. “He’s the next Mahomes. In a time where we have a lot of bright young stars, it’s not just his physical ability it’s the maturity.”

“With the guidance and leadership of Lincoln Riley, and the brand that is USC, this guy is poised to have a lot of success.”

Is Caleb Williams the next Patrick Mahomes? "I don't see a hole in his game… The comp feels really accurate." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/9BfNVC7rAd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 21, 2022

Story continues

List

USC bowl projections are unanimous: a win means a College Football Playoff semifinal

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire