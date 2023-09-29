Caleb Williams needs to be much sharper against Colorado than he was vs ASU

When considering the performance of Caleb Williams in 2023, we can start by noting that the USC quarterback was excellent through his first three games. He did absolutely nothing wrong. He played the quarterback position as well as humanly possible.

However: He was not playing Notre Dame or Utah. He was playing San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford, not exactly a list of top teams. Against Arizona State, Williams was part of a botched handoff in the backfield which led to a fumble and a Sun Devil touchdown. He then threw two passes which easily could have been intercepted but weren’t. He got away with some questionable throws and substandard decisions.

He did make a lot of really good Caleb Williams-style plays, throwing a touchdown pass on 4th and 7 and scrambling out of trouble on a few occasions. USC did score 42 points, so it’s not as though Caleb played poorly. He played okay … but okay won’t be good enough against Utah or Washington.

Caleb Williams needs to regain the elite Caleb standard versus Colorado on Saturday to re-establish himself as the best player in the Pac-12, the weapon no other team in the conference has.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado, as CU prepares to play USC on Fox Big Noon Saturday.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire