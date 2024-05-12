Caleb Williams’ message to Tory Taylor speaks volumes about his confidence

The biggest story from the 2024 NFL draft was the Chicago Bears selecting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. The USC star QB is expected to be a big-time player in the NFL.

A lot of folks are also happy with the Rome Odunze pick at ninth overall. The Bears’ offense should look completely different when they hit the field next season. Fans aren’t used to seeing them have a high-octane attack, but that’s what this group is capable of.

The Bears also made noise when they selected Australian punter Tory Taylor out of Iowa in the fourth round. Normally, you don’t draft punters or kickers that early, but Chicago believes he was worth the high selection as one of the best punter prospects to come out of college in some time.

After Taylor was drafted, he received a confident and somewhat funny text from Williams warning him he won’t have to punt that much for the Bears. Chicago hopes he isn’t used that much because that would mean that Williams and the boys are thriving on offense.

On “The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank,” Taylor talked about Williams and the text he received, and he’s more than fine with not being nearly as active as he was during his time at Iowa.

“I never actually met him at the combine,” Taylor said. “I ran into him in the hallway a couples times and I was like, what’s up, man? But he would not have any idea who I was, he would not remember that. Obviously, I’m like it’s Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick, obviously I knew who he was. So, I’d seen him a couple times, but never really met him, I guess. But yeah to get a text from him was certainly pretty cool and possible when he said, ‘Oh you’re not going to be punting much,’ I was like, that’s cool with me, let’s go win some games.”

Right from the start, it’s clear that Williams is a confident player. You need that in a franchise QB. You can also tell from this that he is going to be a fun teammate to have, especially if it’s in a winning environment.

All of these guys were strangers a few weeks ago, but now they are Bears. They all have the goal of winning in mind, which is the most important thing. This is going to be fun to watch with all of these young and vibrant players.

