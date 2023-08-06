Caleb Williams mentioned in same company as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

The reality of football today is that Caleb Williams is receiving virtually every favorable quarterback comparison one can imagine.

One NFL analyst likened Caleb to Josh Allen more than Patrick Mahomes, even though Mahomes has become a popular and pervasive comparison for USC’s 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently did an evaluation of the Trojans’ quarterback. He felt Williams’ skills are comparable to two of the best signal-callers in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.”

“In his scouting report on NFL.com, Jeremiah understands that Mahomes is the ‘popular comparison’ for Williams. However, Jeremiah believes Williams has more similarities to Allen, the Bills’ quarterback.”

On a Fox Sports talk show, below, Caleb Williams was inserted into a tiered comparison of quarterbacks which included Patrick Mahomes but also involved Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You name the QB. Caleb Williams is being compared to that signal-caller before next year’s draft.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire