Caleb Williams makes his case vs Notre Dame, becomes clear Heisman front-runner

Matt Zemek
·4 min read

There is no argument now. Caleb Williams of USC is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. He will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game next week. If he plays poorly, maybe this will become a conversation, but as long as he plays reasonably well in Las Vegas next Friday, this award will be his, and we don’t need to pretend otherwise.

Williams was sensational against Notre Dame on Saturday. He made great throws. He made dazzling runs. He sensed the pocket extremely well. Notre Dame has a legitimately good pass rush, and the Irish made some plays. Caleb Williams simply had the answers for what Notre Dame did, and for what the Irish tried to do. He was the difference in this game.

His performance here carries echoes of Carson Palmer, who nailed down the 2002 Heisman with a similarly brilliant performance against Notre Dame.

Let’s give you video highlights of Caleb’s many great plays, plus some stats and other reactions from USC’s 38-27 win over the Irish:

FIRST TD

PACKED HOUSE

ANOTHER ANGLE

NOTABLE

CHUNK PLAYS

CALEB POOCH PUNT

PLAYED 3 POSITIONS IN THE FIRST 20 MINUTES

THE JOKES ARE FLOWING

INSANE

A LITTLE OF EVERYTHING

SPECIAL

STUDENT SECTION

SLICK

IS THERE AN AWARD UP FOR GRABS OR SOMETHING?

SMOOTH

CALEB STATS

NOT BAD

17-POINT LEAD

THE PEOPLE ARE TALKING

THE WORD IS OUT

HE'S GOOD

WORKOUT PLAN -- IT'S WORKING OUT

SEEMS LIKE IT

HE CAN FEEL IT

KING

BEST IN THE COUNTRY

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories