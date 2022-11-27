Caleb Williams makes his case vs Notre Dame, becomes clear Heisman front-runner

There is no argument now. Caleb Williams of USC is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. He will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game next week. If he plays poorly, maybe this will become a conversation, but as long as he plays reasonably well in Las Vegas next Friday, this award will be his, and we don’t need to pretend otherwise.

Williams was sensational against Notre Dame on Saturday. He made great throws. He made dazzling runs. He sensed the pocket extremely well. Notre Dame has a legitimately good pass rush, and the Irish made some plays. Caleb Williams simply had the answers for what Notre Dame did, and for what the Irish tried to do. He was the difference in this game.

His performance here carries echoes of Carson Palmer, who nailed down the 2002 Heisman with a similarly brilliant performance against Notre Dame.

Let’s give you video highlights of Caleb’s many great plays, plus some stats and other reactions from USC’s 38-27 win over the Irish:

FIRST TD

Touchdown Tahj Washington. #USC on the board first pic.twitter.com/21NhArlWWO — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

PACKED HOUSE

The Coliseum is PACKED!! ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/guYQnH2dBN — Scott Rodriguez (@ScottRo83866595) November 27, 2022

ANOTHER ANGLE

USC strikes first as Caleb Williams finds Tahj Washington on a scramble. While this video isn’t the best, hopefully the audio can give you an idea of the environment currently at the Coliseum: pic.twitter.com/tFzrPM4M13 — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 27, 2022

NOTABLE

Story continues

Caleb Williams just set the single-season record for rushing yards by a QB in #USC history. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 27, 2022

CHUNK PLAYS

Caleb Williams to Lake McRee for 31 yards! #USC pic.twitter.com/20pSTcXY4I — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 27, 2022

CALEB POOCH PUNT

Caleb Williams with the pooch punt. That's how you make sure Notre Dame doesn't block your punts. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 27, 2022

PLAYED 3 POSITIONS IN THE FIRST 20 MINUTES

Caleb Williams has been a QB, WR (turned into a DB) and P so far tonight. #USC — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 27, 2022

THE JOKES ARE FLOWING

Caleb Williams is going to win the Heisman and the Ray Guy Award.#FightOn 🌴✌️🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/uNgDe3s1aF — Eddie O (@SquadNation619) November 27, 2022

INSANE

What an effort from Caleb Williams #USC pic.twitter.com/2Vf5mFPaKR — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

A LITTLE OF EVERYTHING

SPECIAL

Caleb Williams on his Patrick Mahomes!! This kid is special #USC pic.twitter.com/gHq7QNvzM6 — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) November 27, 2022

STUDENT SECTION

Caleb Williams pulling some more Heisman Houdini acts, drawing a "Heisman! Heisman! Heisman!" chant from the #USC student section. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 27, 2022

SLICK

Caleb Williams fools the Irish, fools the cameraman, fools me, fools everyone with the keeper on the read option. TD. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 27, 2022

IS THERE AN AWARD UP FOR GRABS OR SOMETHING?

Talk your shit, Caleb Williams. Heisman pose. pic.twitter.com/ZIr3knhxni — Smitty (@NHLPicks2) November 27, 2022

SMOOTH

Caleb Williams 6 yard TD run! He did a Heisman pose while walking to the sideline 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZU5EBzqUfD — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 27, 2022

CALEB STATS

Caleb Williams at the half: -10/13

-146 yards

-2 total touchdowns USC leads Notre Dame 17-7 🏈pic.twitter.com/Ziv8REBjX8 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 27, 2022

NOT BAD

Caleb Williams now has the fifth-most passing yards in a single season in USC history — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 27, 2022

17-POINT LEAD

Touchdown Raleek Brown. #USC up 24-7 with 8:21 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/ScQ0ErEaad — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

THE PEOPLE ARE TALKING

Heisman-level run right there by Caleb Williams. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 27, 2022

THE WORD IS OUT

Caleb Williams is special. What else is there to say. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 27, 2022

HE'S GOOD

Williams performs perhaps his best escape at of the night, avoiding a sack and then evading multiple more tackles on his way to a 19-yard first-down rush. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 27, 2022

WORKOUT PLAN -- IT'S WORKING OUT

Caleb Williams: Heisman moment or just trying to get to 10,000 steps on his fitbit? You decide. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 27, 2022

SEEMS LIKE IT

Caleb Williams is the best QB in CFB pic.twitter.com/QpDzE35kQU — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) November 27, 2022

HE CAN FEEL IT

USC QB Caleb Williams with not one, but two Heisman poses following his second rushing TD of the night: pic.twitter.com/9uMIyTOccO — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 27, 2022

KING

Well, the Trojans have sure crowned Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/1cwicIlSTK — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 27, 2022

BEST IN THE COUNTRY

.@CALEBcsw’s 4️⃣2️⃣ touchdowns this season are the most in a single season by a Trojan quarterback! #FightOn | #HE13MAN pic.twitter.com/mXuFihH5x4 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire