Caleb Williams made a new lifelong fan with generous gesture
Caleb Williams is making lifelong football fans in Chicago and elsewhere. When people ask him for something, Caleb answers. The Heisman Trophy-winning USC quarterback reached out to a Bears fan who pleaded for his help on social media.
Bears Wire has more on the story:
“Late last week, a Bears fan by the name of Connor Burns made waves on social media when he posted a message from Fanatics about a Caleb Williams jersey he ordered. Burns was outraged when the company told him the jersey he ordered back in April would not arrive until late September. He called on the Bears and Williams for help in his post, which went viral with 6 million views.
After Burns posted the back and forth between him and Fanatics, Williams responded. “I heard that there was a bit of confusion with the whole jersey situation, so just wanted to reach out and let you know that Fanatics said that you’ll be one of the first to receive [one],” Williams said. He also provided Burns with another gift. “Much love, thanks for the support, and I got a little gift for you. We’ll be inviting you to a game on our behalf. Like I said, much love and thanks for the support. Go Bears.”
