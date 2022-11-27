Caleb Williams + Lincoln Riley + USC = most yards Notre Dame has allowed all year
Notre Dame did not play a bad defensive game on Saturday night. Let’s be clear in beginning our discussion of this game in the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Irish’s first in L.A. since 2018.
USC was sitting on 31 points with five minutes left. The Irish did not allow a 40- or 45-point explosion, unlike most of the defenses which have gone up against the Trojans’ offense. USC had to earn its points. This was not — to draw a contrast — Ohio State’s defense imploding against Michigan, or Oregon completely collapsing versus Oregon State. Notre Dame gave USC’s quality offensive line a strong physical challenge. USC’s offensive front had to work harder than in any game since Washington State on Oct. 8. That was the last game in which USC’s O-line found truly tough sledding.
Why did USC win, 38-27? Caleb Williams simply managed the pocket and the field. He sensed pressure, evaded defenders, and wore out the Irish’s defensive front. He made stacks of next-level plays. He made an authoritative Heisman Trophy argument.
USC topped 400 yards, the first offense to do that against Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish defense all year.
Lincoln Riley’s play selection put Caleb in position to succeed.
Caleb plus Lincoln plus USC is a winning combination: 11-1, to be exact.
One more win, and USC will be in the College Football Playoff.
Let’s take you through the many soaring sequences of a brilliant night for the USC offense, which carried the day once again for the Trojans:
WE CAN LIVE WITH THIS
Notre Dame’s D didn’t even play poorly that drive – Riley’s playcalling and the moxie of Caleb Williams just overwhelmed them. The creativity was off the charts on some of those calls.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 27, 2022
HOLLYWOOD OPENING SCRIPT
Touchdown USC. Just like that. Riley’s scripted plays are almost unstoppable. 7-0
— John U Choi DDS, PhD (@jcperio1) November 27, 2022
SWOON
WHEW!
Replay suggests that Addison clearly recovered the fumble. USC will retain possession.
— R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 27, 2022
IN FORM
Williams has the right answer for the ND blitz and the Trojans are looking very much like themselves to start this game.
— R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 27, 2022
DOING HIS THING
Holy crap, Caleb turning near-disaster into a huge outlet pay to Austin Jones. Just about any other QB on the planet suffers a TFL on that play.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 27, 2022
NOT NEEDED
IT HAPPENS
A little too cute at the 5-yard line?
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 27, 2022
BIZARRE
USC tried to do the Philly Special, and Caleb Williams is called for an offensive pass interference.
You don’t see that every day.
— Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 27, 2022
SPIN TO WIN
What an effort from Caleb Williams #USC pic.twitter.com/2Vf5mFPaKR
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022
MAHOMES-LIKE
Caleb Williams on his Patrick Mahomes!! This kid is special #USC pic.twitter.com/gHq7QNvzM6
— Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) November 27, 2022
SICK BURN
ACTION SHOT
Caleb Williams 6 yard TD run! He did a Heisman pose while walking to the sideline 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZU5EBzqUfD
— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 27, 2022
ESPECIALLY IN LOS ANGELES
Remembering before the season when some people were talking about Lincoln Riley and Jordan Addison and Caleb Williams with various tones of "the grass is not always greener on the other side." True but sometimes it's 75 and sunny and also greener
— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 27, 2022
JONESING
Austin Jones with some big-boy runs tonight. Has 14 rushes for 94 yards. #USC pic.twitter.com/4loYFGbibf
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022
MESH
What Caleb Williams has done at the mesh point tonight is ridiculous. One TD is because he held it so long. The second was because the D had to respect his keeper so much, the handoff to Raleek Brown was basically uncovered.
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 27, 2022
MAGICIAN
Williams performs perhaps his best escape at of the night, avoiding a sack and then evading multiple more tackles on his way to a 19-yard first-down rush.
— Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 27, 2022
HE JUST KEEPS DOING THIS
Caleb Williams is the best QB in CFB pic.twitter.com/QpDzE35kQU
— Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) November 27, 2022
HE KNOWS
USC QB Caleb Williams with not one, but two Heisman poses following his second rushing TD of the night: pic.twitter.com/9uMIyTOccO
— Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 27, 2022
ELITE
#USC is officially the first offense to eclipse the 400-yard mark against the Notre Dame this season.
403 and counting…
— Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) November 27, 2022
HE'S FRESH
Austin Jones: 21 carries for 146 yards tonight. #USC
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 27, 2022
WRONG WAY
USC offense is moving the wrong way for the third straight play. Two Jonah Monheim holdings sandwiched around a delay of game
— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 27, 2022
THE MAN OF THE HOUR
Is that a Heisman pose I spy from USC QB Caleb Williams after his touchdown? pic.twitter.com/ptACXzXOIz
— Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 27, 2022