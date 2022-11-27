Caleb Williams + Lincoln Riley + USC = most yards Notre Dame has allowed all year

Notre Dame did not play a bad defensive game on Saturday night. Let’s be clear in beginning our discussion of this game in the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Irish’s first in L.A. since 2018.

USC was sitting on 31 points with five minutes left. The Irish did not allow a 40- or 45-point explosion, unlike most of the defenses which have gone up against the Trojans’ offense. USC had to earn its points. This was not — to draw a contrast — Ohio State’s defense imploding against Michigan, or Oregon completely collapsing versus Oregon State. Notre Dame gave USC’s quality offensive line a strong physical challenge. USC’s offensive front had to work harder than in any game since Washington State on Oct. 8. That was the last game in which USC’s O-line found truly tough sledding.

Why did USC win, 38-27? Caleb Williams simply managed the pocket and the field. He sensed pressure, evaded defenders, and wore out the Irish’s defensive front. He made stacks of next-level plays. He made an authoritative Heisman Trophy argument.

USC topped 400 yards, the first offense to do that against Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish defense all year.

Lincoln Riley’s play selection put Caleb in position to succeed.

Caleb plus Lincoln plus USC is a winning combination: 11-1, to be exact.

One more win, and USC will be in the College Football Playoff.

Let’s take you through the many soaring sequences of a brilliant night for the USC offense, which carried the day once again for the Trojans:

WE CAN LIVE WITH THIS

Notre Dame’s D didn’t even play poorly that drive – Riley’s playcalling and the moxie of Caleb Williams just overwhelmed them. The creativity was off the charts on some of those calls. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 27, 2022

HOLLYWOOD OPENING SCRIPT

Touchdown USC. Just like that. Riley’s scripted plays are almost unstoppable. 7-0 — John U Choi DDS, PhD (@jcperio1) November 27, 2022

SWOON

I would marry that first drive if I could. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 27, 2022

WHEW!

Replay suggests that Addison clearly recovered the fumble. USC will retain possession. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 27, 2022

IN FORM

Williams has the right answer for the ND blitz and the Trojans are looking very much like themselves to start this game. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 27, 2022

DOING HIS THING

Holy crap, Caleb turning near-disaster into a huge outlet pay to Austin Jones. Just about any other QB on the planet suffers a TFL on that play. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 27, 2022

NOT NEEDED

Caleb Williams now has an OPI for his Heisman resume, so that's something — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 27, 2022

IT HAPPENS

A little too cute at the 5-yard line? — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 27, 2022

BIZARRE

USC tried to do the Philly Special, and Caleb Williams is called for an offensive pass interference. You don’t see that every day. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 27, 2022

SPIN TO WIN

What an effort from Caleb Williams #USC pic.twitter.com/2Vf5mFPaKR — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

MAHOMES-LIKE

Caleb Williams on his Patrick Mahomes!! This kid is special #USC pic.twitter.com/gHq7QNvzM6 — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) November 27, 2022

SICK BURN

What a sick, sick, sick keeper for Caleb Williams. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 27, 2022

ACTION SHOT

Caleb Williams 6 yard TD run! He did a Heisman pose while walking to the sideline 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZU5EBzqUfD — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 27, 2022

ESPECIALLY IN LOS ANGELES

Remembering before the season when some people were talking about Lincoln Riley and Jordan Addison and Caleb Williams with various tones of "the grass is not always greener on the other side." True but sometimes it's 75 and sunny and also greener — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 27, 2022

JONESING

Austin Jones with some big-boy runs tonight. Has 14 rushes for 94 yards. #USC pic.twitter.com/4loYFGbibf — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

MESH

What Caleb Williams has done at the mesh point tonight is ridiculous. One TD is because he held it so long. The second was because the D had to respect his keeper so much, the handoff to Raleek Brown was basically uncovered. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 27, 2022

MAGICIAN

Williams performs perhaps his best escape at of the night, avoiding a sack and then evading multiple more tackles on his way to a 19-yard first-down rush. — Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) November 27, 2022

HE JUST KEEPS DOING THIS

Caleb Williams is the best QB in CFB pic.twitter.com/QpDzE35kQU — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) November 27, 2022

HE KNOWS

USC QB Caleb Williams with not one, but two Heisman poses following his second rushing TD of the night: pic.twitter.com/9uMIyTOccO — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 27, 2022

ELITE

#USC is officially the first offense to eclipse the 400-yard mark against the Notre Dame this season. 403 and counting… — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) November 27, 2022

HE'S FRESH

Austin Jones: 21 carries for 146 yards tonight. #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 27, 2022

WRONG WAY

USC offense is moving the wrong way for the third straight play. Two Jonah Monheim holdings sandwiched around a delay of game — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 27, 2022

THE MAN OF THE HOUR

Is that a Heisman pose I spy from USC QB Caleb Williams after his touchdown? pic.twitter.com/ptACXzXOIz — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 27, 2022

